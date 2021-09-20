Lydia Nicole Layton 1992 - 2021

With our hearts heavy, Lydia went home to be with Jesus on September 20, 2021, at her home in McMinnville, Oregon. Lydia Nicole Layton was born February 15, 1992, in Tacoma, Washington.

She grew up in McMinnville, Oregon, and attended Western Mennonite School. Lydia loved to play piano and loved to laugh, but most of all, she loved spending time with her son and being a mom. She was a beautiful young lady, very sweet, friendly, intelligent and outgoing. But most of all, she loved her son more than anything. She will be greatly missed by her parents, Mark and Kristin; her son, Jaxon; grandparents; family and friends.

There will be a private family gathering at Macy & Son. A separate memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be made to www.macyandson.com