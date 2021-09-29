Lucille Marie Bernards 1931 - 2021

Lucille Marie Bernards, age 89, passed away Wednesday, September 29, 2021, in Beaverton, Oregon.

Lucille was born October 22, 1931, in Roy, Oregon, to parents Francis and Hermina (Vandecoevering) Vanderzanden. She is survived by her sister, Dorothy Bernards; brothers, Ron Vanderzanden and Frank Vanderzanden; and pre-deceased by her sister, Bernice Rowley, brother, Don Vanderzanden; and husband, Hubert James Bernards.

She was raised in Roy and attended St. Francis grade school. She met her future husband, Hubert James Bernards, at wedding dance, marrying on September 14, 1949, at St. Francis Church. They raised a large family together, children: Barbara Barks (James), James Bernards, Patti McLeod (Michael), Janet Manglitz (Michael), Cathe Gignon (Roland) and Kenneth Bernards (Teresa); and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Lucille was a devout Catholic, and made many friends through her church, relishing her newly acquired friendships upon relocating from the home they built in McMinnville, Oregon, to Newberg next to St. Peter's Church. She loved to travel, having canvassed the United States from coast to coast in their motorhome with husband Hubert as well as trips to France, Italy and Portugal. She enjoyed the outdoors and the Northwest bounty, enjoying salmon fishing, berry picking, gardening, and cooking, all at which she excelled. Her love for her family was insurmountable; she cherished every moment spent with them.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, October 8, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Newberg, Oregon, preceded by Rosary at 9:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in her memory to her chosen charities: Catholic Daughters Court Christ the King #1489 c/o St. Peter's Catholic Church Newberg, Oregon, or Father Taft Homes, 3737 Portland Rd N.E., Salem OR 97301. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com