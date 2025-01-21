‘See Ya Later’ Foundation awards 10 scholarships

The “See Ya Later” Foundation is now accepting online applications for Scott Banke Memorial Scholarships, which will be awarded to 10 area high school graduates this June. Application deadline is April 8.

The foundation will award two $2,500 scholarships to graduates of McMinnville and Newberg high schools and one each to graduates of Dayton, Amity, Yamhill-Carlton and Sheridan and Willamina high schools. An additional award of $2,500 will be given to any senior residing in Yamhill County and/or attending other public or private accredited high school (including home-schooled) for the at-large scholarship.

Winners will be chosen based on academics, character, leadership, and service. Students may apply online at seeyalater.org/college-scholarships.

The scholarships honor the late Scott Banke, a Yamhill County student who died of cancer in 2001. Scott, who would rather say, “See ya later,” than “Goodbye,” inspired the creation of the foundation.

In addition to awarding scholarships, the foundation offers youth opportunities and supports families in life-threatening medical crisis through their Seeds of Hope program.

For more information, visit seeyalater.org.