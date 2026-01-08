‘Ice’ rink skates through second holiday season

Nearly 3,000 people circled the artificial ice of the Glide & Gather skating attraction during the holiday season, according to the McMinnville Area Chamber of Commerce.

The skating rink, set up inside the Evergreen Space Museum for five weekends, attracted half again as many skaters as it did in 2024.

The Chamber first organized the seasonal attraction last year. Its popularity over three weekends prompted the organization to purchase it to become a traditional part of the holidays in McMinnville.

The museum hosted Glide & Gather in conjunction with its “Goose Lights” aircraft exhibit decorations, and business sponsors contributed to operations.

Community volunteers ran the rink, checked out skates and performed other tasks. Local food trucks were on hand to sell snacks and meals.

“We were incredibly pleased with the Glide & Gather skating experience this season,” said John Olson, president/CEO of the Chamber. “Seeing everyone’s families, friends and visitors come together to skate, gather and create lasting memories is exactly what Glide & Gather was all about.”