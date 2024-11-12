‘Finding Gobi’ author to speak at Mac library

The author and star of the book “Finding Gobi,” about a dog that follows a runner through the Gobi Desert, will speak Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 12-13, at the McMinnville Public Library.

Dion Leonard was running a 155-mile ultra marathon race across the desert when he was joined by the stray dog. They became companions.

Leonard will give a community reading at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the library. On Wednesday, he will return for the 10:30 a.m. story hour.

Admission is free. For more information, call the library, at 503-435-5562.