‘Cat softball squad continues NWC domination

They say what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger. That seems to be true for Linfield University’s eighth-ranked softball squad, who sit atop the Northwest conference standings after winning five of six on the road over the last week. The’ Cats get a home series with LaVerne Saturday, but then finish their road show schedule with three straight doubleheaders on the road for a grueling 10 of 12 games played on their hosts’ fields.

Linfield appears unfazed by the unfriendly schedule, which has seen then play 16 of their 24 games away from home. Currently, they have a 21-3 record and are 13-1 in the conference, four games in the loss column ahead of second place.

The Wildcats pounded out wins of 5-3, 3-1, and 8-4 last weekend, dropping the second game of the Friday doubleheader, 9-3. Tuesday at Lewis & Clark, Linfield banged out a five inning 8-0 win in the first game and an 8-3 victory in the second.

Linfield pitching continues to lead the way. Tayah Kelley, her eye-popping. 0.72 ERA and 13-0 record, continues to baffle and dominate NWC squads. Against George Fox, Linfield’s chief competition for the NWC crown, she won a pair of games, striking out a total of 22 in the two contests. For her effort against the Bruins, and Willamette a couple of days earlier, Kelley was named the Northwest Conference Softball Pitcher Student-Athlete of the Week for a fourth straight week.

In the number two pitching slot is Tyler Worden, a freshman in eligibility. She sports a 5-1 record and 2.82 ERA.

First pitch for the Saturday double header is 1 p.m.