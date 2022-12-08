Louise Marie (Ricke) Bernards 1935 - 2022

It is with heavy hearts and grateful souls that we inform you of the passing of our beloved mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and dear friend Louise Marie (Ricke) Bernards. She passed to join her loving husband, Norm, and daughters, Susan and Joan on December 8, 2022, surrounded by her family due to complications of Parkinson’s disease.

Louise was born October 15, 1935, in Medicine Lodge, Kansas, to Henry and Rene Ricke. Although her family moved often, she called McMinnville home. Shortly after moving to Oregon, she met and married Norm on December 27, 1954, at St. James Catholic Church. In 1955, they welcomed their first son, Dennis, followed by sons, Allan and Randy, and daughters, Susan and Joan.

Louise spent her life selflessly caring not only for her family but friends as well. She did this with admirable strength and grace. She was always there for her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and anyone else in need. Louise always gave without any expectation or complaint.

She will also be remembered for being a strong and silent person. However, her spunk and wit will also be forever remembered. No matter how she is remembered, it will always be with love and admiration.

Louise is survived by her two brothers, Joe and Jim Ricke; her three sons, Dennis, Allan and Randy; 12 grandchildren; and 22 great -great-grandchildren.

She was a devoted member of St. James Catholic Church as well as Catholic Daughters. In lieu of flowers, if so inclined, please make donations in her name to St. James Catholic School.

Viewing will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, December 20, at the Chapel of Macy & Son Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at St. James Catholic Church, with the rosary at 11 a.m., and Mass at 11:30. Interment will follow at St. James Catholic Cemetery. A reception will be held at 2 p.m. at Michelbook Country Club. Online condolences can be left at www.macyandson.com.