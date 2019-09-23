September 23, 2019 Tweet

Louis Provenzano 1943-2019

Lou Provenzano passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home and family. He was born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, to Louis and Lillian (Spagnola) Provenzano. He joined the Air Force, Airman First Class, at 19 and met his wife, Darle Van Vleck of Lafayette, while stationed in Florida.

They spent 2 1/2 years in Taiwan on his first tour of duty, and welcomed their first child, Kathy. Lou discharged and went to Oregon to await the birth of baby number two, Carol. He lived and worked in Chicago, where they had Laura. They moved to Lafayette, then McMinnville. Lou worked at Sears at Washington Square for 27 years.

He is remembered by his wife of 56 years, daughters Kathy, Carol (Richard) and Laura, four grandchildren and one great-grandson, their only boy.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at St. James Church in McMinnville. Donations may be made to Homeward Bound Pets in lieu of flowers.