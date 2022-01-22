Lorraine Lozano De Acevedo 1968 - 2021

Lorraine Lozano De Acevedo was born in Crystal City, Texas, raised and graduated in McMinnville, Oregon.

Gone from our view but not from our hearts, Lorena loved being surrounded by family and friends. She enjoyed a great barbecue and/or cookout with great company. She loved listening to music, especially her Tejano music, along with vocals like no other. She also had a dance to go with any song. Lorena was known for a quick joke, her sassiness with an attitude but yet so giving; she was someone who was there in a heartbeat when anyone needed; a woman with the heart as big as Texas.

She gave her time for many years volunteering her services to the McMinnville School District, being a school mom to give support and friendship to many students throughout the years. Lorena enjoyed taking trips to Texas to see family and friends. She loved outdoor adventures with family, whether it was on a quad, boat or RV. Loved her four-legged fur babies. Lorraine is survived by her husband, Ramiro Acevedo; three kids, Vanessa Acevedo, Karina Acevedo and Carlos Acevedo; two grandchildren, Lily and Rey; her mother, Maria Villareal; three brothers, Alfonso Lozano Jr., Raul Lozano and Scott Lozano; in-laws; aunts and uncles; cousins; nieces and nephews; godchildren; and many loving and dear friends. Thank you, Bianca, for being by Lorraine’s side. Lorraine was preceded in death by her father, Alfonso Lozano Sr.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, January 22, 2022, at Macy & Son Funeral Directors, with a celebration of life afterward.

