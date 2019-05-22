Lorraine L. Fleischman - 1925 - 2019

Lorraine Fleischman passed away after suffering a stroke on May 22, 2019, in McMinnville, Oregon. She was born June 20, 1925, to Bill and Emma (Urbigkeit) Fleischman in Portland, Oregon. In 1935, the family, including her younger twin siblings, Earl and Earline, moved to a 10-acre orange grove near Anaheim, California. In her high school years, she made a firm Christian commitment which was to guide her the rest of her life. She graduated from Anaheim Union High School Class of 1942, Fullerton Junior College in 1944, Bible Institute of Los Angeles/BIOLA in 1947, and Cal/Berkeley in 1950.

In 1948, she taught fifth and sixth grades near Tulare, California. It was here she met Virginia Bowen, who was later to be her missionary co-worker in Japan. During 1950 and 1951, she taught fourth grade in Orland, California. In 1952, she sailed on a freighter to begin her 35 years as a missionary in Japan. Her work in conjunction with Virginia helped lead many to Christ. The focus of their mission work varied over the years. Much of their later work was done with university students and also with the translation and writing of Bible study materials in Japanese.

In 1987, Lorraine “retired” to Corvallis, Oregon. She remained active in ministry to those around her, including many Japanese students and immigrants. In 1998, she moved to the Hillside Retirement Community in McMinnville. She was preceded in death by her brother, Earl, in 1983; and her sister, Earline, in 2005. She is survived by her three nephews and one niece. She was a remarkable woman and has been welcomed into Heaven by many she ministered to and with over the years, and by her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. A memorial service is planned at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at the Hillside Manor Activity Room. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com