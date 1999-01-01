Lorraine Helen-Cecelia McLaughlin 1958-2021

Lori McLaughlin was born August 26, 1958, in Tacoma, Washington, to Gerald and Nancy Brazil. After graduating high school, she met her future husband and attended Blue Mountain Community College, where she graduated and became a registered nurse. Soon after, Lori took a job as an RN at Salem Hospital. It was then when she and her husband made the decision to move to Yamhill County with their first-born son to focus on her career and later raise their other two daughters in McMinnville.

Lori was a kind, generous and loving person, and was always willing to help any of those in need, but, most importantly, she was a devoted mother and grandmother. Her family was her world. She always took great pride in all her family’s accomplishments. She had a deep love for grandchildren that was immeasurable, and loved being a part of their lives.

Lori was a very talented seamstress, and was a very artistic individual who loved to surprise people with her handcrafted gifts. She also enjoyed trips to the beach, gardening, playing pool, entertaining and, most of all, having family dinners with all her children and grandchildren.

She leaves behind three children, Christopher Michael McLaughlin, Tracie Marie McLaughlin, and Tamara Michelle (McLaughlin) Gregor; and six grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers and sister.

Lori touched many lives with her generosity and passion for life, and will forever be loved by all who were a part of her life.

A celebration of life for Lori will be announced at a later date and time. The family would like to acknowledge everyone who knew Lori for all their thoughts and prayers. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com