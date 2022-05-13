Lois Mae Jewell 1922 - 2022

Lois Mae Jewell went peacefully to the Lord with family by her side.

She was born November 13, 1922, in Bridgeport, Connecticut, to Anton Robert and Georgiana (Meeker) Soderberg. An only child, little Lois was as cute as a button and adored by all. She had many cousins and loved them dearly. Lois grew up in Fairfield, Connecticut. She was a direct descendant of many Revolutionary War patriots and a proud member of the DAR.

Lois lost her first husband, Louis Takacs, in 1955. They had two children. In 1959, she married Richard E. Jewell, an outdoorsman from Oregon. She had always wanted to go west, so they loaded up the Ford with two kids, three cats and drove from Connecticut to Oregon. They settled in Dayton, where Lois resided for over 50 years.

Richard passed in 1972. Lois was a Girl Scout leader and a fun neighborhood mom. Many remember how she would pile kids in the Duster, and we would head to the beach or park.

When Lois was 87, she visited the Grand Canyon and went out on the Skywalk! Lois never forgot a birthday, was cheerful in all weathers, kept her sense of humor, smiled a lot, loved to sing and take walks. She especially loved cats. Never met a cookie she didn't like. Loved to read and eat chocolate. We will all miss our Little Lois.

Survivors include her children, Louie and Laurie Takacs, Rozann Jewell (Greg), Leona Wyatt (Gig), Lynette Jewell, and Raye Davey and Tina Arnold; grandchildren, Thomas Jewell, David Long (Michelle), Daniel Long, Marshall Dunst (Allison) Anna Cottom (Jamie) Karah Westerman (Patrick) and Traci Takacs; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. May 27, in the Chapel of Macy & Son, McMinnville.

Special thanks to her loving caregiving family at Windsong Memory Care in Salem, Dr. Earl Lee and Brighton Hospice.