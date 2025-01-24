Local warming shelters open

Freezing or below-freezing overnight temperatures are expected in Yamhill County for another week, according to Weather.com. Days will be sunny through Jan. 29, but highs won’t rise much above the low 40s.

Several warming shelters will offer places to escape the cold during the day, and some have beds available at night as well.

The new navigation center, Anydoor Place, at 327/329 S.W. Adams St. in McMinnville, is open from 7:30 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. daily. About 25 beds are available on a first-come, first-served basis at this point; more beds will be open soon. The shelter is not open during the day.

The Yamhill County Gospel Rescue Mission, 1340 N.E. Logan St., is open during the day when the temperature is near freezing. It’s also open at night on a drop-in basis in below-30-degree weather.

Other places to warm up in McMinnville include the McMinnville Public Library, which is open Tuesday through Sunday during the day and early evening.

In other cities, warming centers can be found at the following locations:

- Amity City Hall, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

- Carlton Civic Center, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.

- Dayton city library, 1 to 5 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays as well.

- Grand Ronde tribal gymnasium.

- Sheridan City Hall, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.

- Willamina Public Library, library hours, closed Sundays and Wednesdays.

- Newberg Public Library, open hours, closed Sundays and Mondays.

- Newberg Youth Outreach, 719 E. First St., noon to 8 p.m. weekdays for those 11 to 21 years old.

- Community Drop-in Center, 504 E. First St., 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.