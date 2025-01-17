Local team heads to robotics challenge

Oregon Robotics Tournament & Outreach Program (ORTOP) offers the challenge program to help students in grades 4 through 8 explore science, technology, engineering and mathematics. The challenge is an annual hands-on, theme-based program designed to capture students’ inherent creativity and curiosity.

This year’s theme is “Submerged.” Teams started the season last fall by designing and programming a unique robot using a robotics kit.

Starting in September, each team chose a particular issue relating to the world’s oceans, researched that issue and developed a presentation on how that issue should be addressed. They also designed, built, and programmed a unique robot that achieves missions on the “Submerged” playing field.

This year, 188 Oregon FLL teams participated, competing at 14 qualifying tournaments across Oregon. The top 60 teams have been invited to the championship.