Local law enforcement agencies react to Floyd death

Comments
snobrdhideout@aol.com
Does the academy teach anything regarding common sense ? the Officer in question here acted with out any, I believe common sense is instilled in us all by our maker and it is choice that activates it.
Thank's for printing Oregon enforcement Officers Statement .
The Officer involved in this horrific act, acted singlely and does not represent any taught method of any academy.
tagup
Snowbird- Officer Chauvin did not act on his own....there were 3 other officers on scene that did nothing to change the result and are also culpable....these kinds of acts happen all over the country and the majority of incidents are never reported. the article reminds us that criminal behavior by police against citizens happen even in McMinnville. I’m happy to see Chief Scales make a statement....but Talk is cheap....Law enforcement needs to be held to a higher standard for their actions and should not protected when they fail to meet department/ legal standards.
Police have a tough job....not everyone is qualified for service.