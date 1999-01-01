Lloyd W. Curtis 1928 - 2020

Lloyd Curtis was born in 1928 in North Dakota and moved to the Willamette Valley shortly thereafter. He served in the Korean War; later, he and his wife, Gladys, made their home in McMinnville in 1955.

Lloyd had a lifelong career as a mechanic at the local Ford dealership and also served as a volunteer firefighter for many years.

Papa Lloyd, as he was known to his family, will be remembered as being a hard worker and having a charismatic personality. He had a positive impact on everyone lucky enough to know and love him. Lloyd and Gladys have two daughters, Robin Wendlandt and Mary Sears, who will always be grateful for their loving parents.