Lloyd L. Bertrand 1934 - 2021

Lloyd L. Bertrand died peacefully September 15, 2021, at his home in McMinnville, Oregon, after a courageous fight with Alzheimer’s. The eldest of five children, Lloyd was born June 20, 1934, in Buffalo Gap, Texas, to Lloyd and Irene Bertrand. As a child he moved with his family to California, where he graduated from Chino High School. In 1955, he met the love of his life, Dolores. They married in 1959 after he was discharged from the Army. Lloyd and Dolores had two children, Michelle, born in 1961, and Eric, born in 1963. In 1970, the family moved to Oregon, settling on their small farm outside Yamhill.

After working for 34 years at GTE, Lloyd retired in 1988. Retirement life brought the opportunity to travel, and time to pursue his love of classic and vintage cars. Lloyd and Dolores were active members in the Rose City Model T Club, the Oldsmobile Club of Oregon, and spent many hours volunteering with the Portland Swap Meet Committee. They enjoyed following the various activities of their grandchildren and rarely missed a softball game, youth rodeo event and various other activities.

Lloyd was preceded in death by his loving wife, Dolores; his daughter, Michelle; sister, Nancy; and brothers, Bob and David. He is survived by his sister, Katrina Wielinga; his, son Eric (Patti); his four grandchildren, Anna Adams, Nicole Bertrand, Jessica Turnidge and Garrett Turnidge; and five great-grandchildren.

Private family services will be held at a later date.