August 28, 2019 Tweet

Lloyd C. Bansen 1930-2019

Lloyd C. Bansen was born on June 12, 1930, to Peter H. and Anne M. Bansen in Ferndale, California. He died August 27, 2019, in Yamhill.

Lloyd grew up on the family dairy farm in Ferndale and attended Ferndale elementary and high schools. After graduating from Dana College in Blair, Nebraska, he returned to Ferndale where he worked for Marcussens Grocery and for his parents’ dairy until buying the operation from his parents in 1957.

In 1954, he married Ann Jessen, whom he met at Dana. They began a 65 year marriage and a life partnership, which produced five sons and three daughters. They raised their family in Ferndale until moving their dairy operation to Yamhill in 1973, where their youngest daughter was born. They continued operating their Jersey dairy until they retired and moved to their Lazy River Ranch in Yamhill in 1992. Lloyd continued to raise cattle, sheep, goats, and chickens until he died.

Lloyd was gifted with a beautiful voice and was known for singing at weddings and funerals while in Ferndale. Besides his wife and family, his great loves were his animals, his beautiful gardens at each of his homes, his ranch and cabin in Monument, Oregon, and his home-raised fruits and vegetables, especially his peaches.

He is survived by his wife Ann; his seven children, Peter, Dan, Bob, Lisa, Jon, Kirsten, and Josie; along with 29 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Predeceasing him were his parents and son, Ted.

The family would like to thank Providence Hospice and all our friends and family who have sent messages of support over the last several weeks. At Lloyd’s request, no services will be held. A private family gathering will be held at a later date.

To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.