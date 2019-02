Lloyd and Linda Mobley - February 19, 1969-50 Years Married

Lloyd and Linda Mobley were married February 19, 1969. They recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at Grace Place Church in Berthoud, Colorado. Lloyd and Linda have two children, five grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. Our children, Stephanie and Lloyd III, graduated from Mac High. Stephanie is a director with Melaleuca Company and Lloyd III is a neurosurgeon in Denver.