Linfield women clinch NWC playoff spot; Danielson joins 1,000-point club

FOREST GROVE – Molly Danielson joined the 1,000 point club and helped the Linfield Wildcats defeat Pacific, 60- 57, Saturday on the road. The Wildcats’ triumph officially sealed the fourth-seed in the Northwest Conference playoffs, with Linfield playing at George Fox Thursday at 7 p.m.

In 35 minutes of play, Danielson recorded 20 points and pulled down eight rebounds. She became the eighth Wildcat in Linfield Women's Basketball history to score 1,000 career points. She is sixth all-time with 1,003 point.

Junior forward Kory Oleson added 17 points. Jordyn Feinauer hit all three of her outside shots for nine points and four rebounds. Cassidy Schutz totaled seven points, six rebounds, six assists and two steals. Cameron Reuter added five points and six assists.

The Wildcats grabbed an early edge when Reuter scored a layup on Linfield's first possession. To close out the first quarter, the Boxers earned four-point lead and would extend their lead to seven. The Boxers extended their lead to as many as 16 points in the second quarter before Oleson and Danielson hit back-to-back jumpers for the 'Cat, cutting the deficit to 12 at the half.

A tight battle continued through the third and fourth quarters until the last two minutes of the final period when Danielson and Reuter both scored, handing the Wildcats a five-point lead. With 17 seconds left, Schutz sealed the game, splitting two free throws.

Linfield (12-13, 8-8 NWC) travels to Newberg to face rival George Fox in the first round of the NWC playoffs Thursday at 7 p.m.