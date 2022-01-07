Linfield students offer hula lessons

Linfield University’s Hui O Lökahi Club is hosting hula lessons throughout the month of January to raise funds for its annual Lu’au & Ho’ike later this year.

Classes are slated for Jan. 8, 15, 22 and 29 at 10 a.m. for ages 5 to 9 and 11:30 a.m. for ages 10-13. All genders are welcome. The cost is $60 per student.

During the four-week lessons, students will learn two dances and celebrate the experience with a showcase performance Sunday, Jan. 30.

Members of the Lökahi Club will be teaching the course on Linfield’s McMinnville Campus in the HHPA multi-purpose room, 48 S.E. Linfield Avenue.

Attendance during classes is limited to one adult per child, but families will receive videos of performances.

The Hui O Lökahi Club’s annual Lu’au & Ho’ike, scheduled April 30, features traditional dance performances from the Hawaiian Islands as well as Aotearoa (New Zealand), Tahiti and Samoa — and an authentic Hawaiian dinner.

Registration can be completed online at: tinyurl.com/wildcathula. Questions can be sent to hawaiileadership@linfield.edu.