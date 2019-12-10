Linfield hosts co-ed hoops camp

Each camp day runs from 9 a.m. to noon. Cost is $40; cash or check. Pre-registration is advised.

The Linfield Holiday Basketball Camp’s mission statement is as follows –

“We aspire to provide the best camp experience possible for your child, leading to increased knowledge, athletic skill acquisition, enhanced self-esteem (confidence) and healthy social skills.

“Camps are directed and led by Linfield Head Coach Shanan Rosenberg (2017 Northwest Conference Coach of the Year) and members of the Linfield Basketball Program.”

For additional information, contact Coach Rosenberg at coachrose@linfield.edu .