Linfield hosts co-ed hoops camp

Linfield College and Wildcat Men’s Basketball head coach Shanan Rosenberg prepare to host the Linfield Holiday Basketball Camp December 27 and 28 at Ted Wilson Gymnasium. The event is open to boys and girls ages second through eighth grades.

Each camp day runs from 9 a.m. to noon. Cost is $40; cash or check. Pre-registration is advised.

The Linfield Holiday Basketball Camp’s mission statement is as follows –

“We aspire to provide the best camp experience possible for your child, leading to increased knowledge, athletic skill acquisition, enhanced self-esteem (confidence) and healthy social skills.

“Camps are directed and led by Linfield Head Coach Shanan Rosenberg (2017 Northwest Conference Coach of the Year) and members of the Linfield Basketball Program.”

For additional information, contact Coach Rosenberg at coachrose@linfield.edu .

