Linfield hosts celebration of Hispanic culture

Linfield University celebrates Hispanic heritage and culture during its Hispanic Heritage Celebración from 1 to 5 p.m. Oct. 17 in the Rutschman Field House.

The annual event, organized by Linfield University Latinx Adelante (LULA), features live music, student performances, South and Central American food, and a variety of activities for all ages. This event is free for all. Proof of vaccination and face masks are required.

Food will be provided by Chef Eric Caballero, Borikén, Tequila Grill, Sabor Salvadoreño and Noah’s Bakery.

Entertainment includes the following performances: 1 p.m., Woodburn High School Mariachi Band; 2 p.m., Huehca Omeycan Aztec Chichimeca Dancers; 3 p.m., Linfield student performance by Mara Cruz-Trapala; 3:15 p.m., LULA student Baile Folklorico Performance; 3:30 p.m., Dina y los Rumberos