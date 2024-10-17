Linfield Gallery show features art prints from Mullowney Press

“A Democracy of Multiples: Recent Print Publications from the Studio of Mullowney Printing” will be featured in the Linfield Gallery in the Miller Fine Arts Center at Linfield University from Oct. 17 through Nov. 22.

Mullowney Printing founder Paul Mullowney will make remarks regarding the exhibit at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17, followed by an opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. in the gallery with wine and light refreshments. The exhibition features woodcuts, etchings, monotypes and letterpress broadsides published by Mullowney Printing over the past 10 years, including work by Sandow Birk and Elyse Pignolet, Demian Diné Yazhi’, Stephen Hayes, Narsiso Martinez and Marie Watt. Gallery hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays from noon to 5 p.m.

“The work in the exhibition highlights the important role of print media in our culture to educate and elucidate the public at large,” Mullowney said in his artist statement.

“Throughout history, the promulgation of the printed image and word has been an integral part of the forefront of social justice issues. Revolutions and movements were driven by the vision and messaging of artists making work that challenges political norms and authoritarian governments.

“In our age when digital image and messaging is ubiquitous through online platforms, this exhibition seeks to elevate the fact that traditional print media is alive and well, indeed flourishing, through the egalitarian means of getting the word out there.”

Mullowney Printing is a multifaceted fine art print studio in Portland, publishing traditional print media by leading contemporary artists. They offer community workshops, internships, residency programs, contract printing and public exhibitions.

Mullowney has operated Mullowney Printing since 2011, beginning in San Francisco then moving the business to Portland in 2019. After becoming a master printer at Crown Point Press in San Francisco in 1990, Mullowney went on to run studios in Japan and Maui, Hawaii. He has taught at Pacific Northwest College of Art and San Francisco Art Institute and has conducted numerous printmaking workshops in America and Japan.