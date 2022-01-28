Linfield, Fox lauded for online programs

Linfield University was named the highest-ranked online bachelor’s degree program among private colleges and universities in Oregon. George Fox University in Newberg also made the list, published by U.S. News & World Report.

Linfield ranked 100th nationwide in the magazine’s 2021 edition of the “Best Online Bachelor’s Programs.” The annual report evaluates schools based on engagement, services and technologies, faculty credentials and expert opinion when deciding the online program rankings.

This is Linfield’s ninth consecutive year in the top 100. The report also included both Linfield and George Fox among its list of top online business degrees.

“As the needs and priorities of students evolve, it’s vital that higher education continues to adapt its delivery and meet students where they are,” said Miles Davis, Linfield’s president.

Linfield University has 1,762 students enrolled on its campuses in McMinnville and Portland. About 130 are enrolled in the Online and Continuing Education program. Some of the school’s most popular online majors are accounting, nursing, management and marketing.

Spring semester for the Online and Continuing Education program starts Feb. 14, with students able to enroll through Feb. 25. For more information, call 1-800-452-4176, or go to www.linfield.edu/oce.

George Fox made the business list for its management and organizational leadership adult degree completion major. The 16-month, fully online accelerated bachelor’s degree program is designed for working adults interested in careers in accounting, management, business analysis, human resources and other fields.

Jennie Harrop, associate dean of George Fox Connect, which includes the adult degree programs, said online learning allows students to study on their own schedules. “Yet each course is a lively montage of current voices in the field, an instructor who is fully present and engaged, and peer video discussions,” Harrop said.

George Fox has more than 4,000 students on its campus in Newberg and learning centers in Portland, Salem and Redmond, in addition to those studying online. For more information, go to www.georgefox.edu.

The 2021 report was based on surveys of more than 1,200 online programs in the U.S.