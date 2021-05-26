Linfield falls short in NCAA regional

The Wildcats beat Southern Maine 10-2 in Friday’s tournament opener. Katie Phillips led the offense with three hits and a trio of RBIs, while Tayah Kelley scattered five hits in four innings to pick up the win.

Senior captain Kamryn Apling suffered a fractured vertebrae in the triumph, and her team rallied around her absence for the remainder of the tournament. She went 1-2 with an RBI in her final career college softball game.

Phillips again proved pivotal in Saturday’s 7-5 victory over Alfred. She drove in a run on three hits, including two doubles and scored three times. Jenny Ball crushed a three-run homer to give the ‘Cats an early lead in the first inning.

Maddy Podnar registered her first save of the season, striking out one in the final frame.

Linfield was held scoreless against Oshkosh – only the second time the team has been shut out in 2021.

Trailing 5-1 in Sunday’s elimination game, Linfield rallied for three runs in the fifth but Piedmont held on for the 7-5 victory. Katrina Johns, Ball and Baily Paul all drove in runs for the ‘Cats.

Apling, Phillips and Ball were all selected for the all-tournament team.

Linfield finished its season 38-9 overall.