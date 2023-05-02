Linda Sue Werner 1946 - 2024

Linda Sue Werner was born in 1946 in Indio, California, and resided in Palm Springs for her first 10 years. Her mother was Lorraine H. Ferguson, and father was A. Belden Crist. Linda became an Oregon resident in 1962, and married Eric R. Werner in 1965. The family resided until 1985 in Portland until 1985, where Linda was active in the Unitarian Church and in her daughter's school, Tucker Maxon Oral School. In 1986, Linda relocated to Seaside, where she co-founded Community Arts Project, now a part of Sitka Art Center in Lincoln County, a continuing legacy. Linda and her partner, Jeri White, bought a small farm in Tillamook County in 1990, and again became activists in their community for social and environmental issues. They also co-founded the Beaver Farmers Market. where Linda was famous for her lemon curd and raspberry jam.

Linda and Jeri sold the farm in 2019, and after a six-year battle she passed with family by her side. Linda was a retired librarian, social worker, Tai Chi instructor, and entrepreneur. She lived her values of compassion, purpose, optimism, generosity, respect, gratitude, creativity, and believed that the god in all life matters. She was a warrior, teacher, writer, and artist who dearly loved all those in her life and community.

Linda is survived by Jeri White, partner; daughter, Nichola Landry of Gresham; grandsons, Jason Werner of Portland, Lucas Landry of Rockaway Beach, and Joshua Landry of Tillamook; five great-grandchildren; and sister, Lorra Lucky of Beaverton.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, October 20, at The Grove, 216 N.E. Third Street in McMinnville.

Donations gratefully accepted for the Linda Werner Endowment Fund on behalf of Zero Waste McMinnville. Checks may be sent to Zero Waste McMinnville, P.O. Box 1313, McMinnville, OR. 97128, or on the website: zerowastemcminnville.com.