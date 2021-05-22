Linda Sue Ward 1950 - 2021

Linda Sue Ward passed away on May 22, 2021, surrounded by her family. She fought a long, hard battle of cancer. She was 71 years old. Linda was born March 24, 1950, in Monett, Missouri, to David and Enola Withnell.

Her family moved from Missouri to California, and then to Dayton, Oregon, where she attended school and graduated in 1968 from Dayton High School.

She met her husband, Terry, in 1966 on a blind date set up by friends. Terry and Linda got married in April of 1969, and had two children, Sean and Theresa. Terry and Linda just celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary.

Linda worked various jobs and finally retired from A-dec in 1998. Linda loved volunteering her time at the American Legion as an Auxiliary member. She enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping but, most of all, she loved her family unconditionally.

Linda was preceded in death by her father, David; mother, Enola; brother, Harold; and sister, Mary. She is survived by her husband, Terry; her son, Sean (Jen) of Oregon City; daughter, Theresa (Robert) of Amity; eight grandchildren, Ari, Arryin, Brenden, Sierra, Chace, Derrien, Tahlia and Riyan; her two great-grandsons, Parker and Ezra; three brothers, Kenny, Denny and David; one sister, Karen; numerous nieces and nephews; and five foster grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. May 28, 2021, at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. May 29, 2021, at the American Legion Post 21 in McMinnville. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.