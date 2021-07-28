Linda Carol (Lehman) Van Dyke 1952 - 2021

Linda Carol Van Dyke of Yamhill, Oregon, passed away July 28, 2021, at age 69, with her family by her side after a long battle with cancer. She was the third daughter born to Almon and Lois Lehman in Dallas, Oregon; she grew up in Eugene, Camas and Newberg. On March 16, 1981, she married John Van Dyke in Reno, Nevada.

Linda greatly enjoyed sewing, baking, gardening and going for day drives. She especially loved spending time with her precious grandchildren whenever possible.

She is survived by her husband, John; sons, Brad, Casey and Cory; two sisters; and two brothers.

Her graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. August 7, at Yamhill-Carlton Pioneer Cemetery. Following the service there will be an outside luncheon gathering at Casey’s house.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the With Courage Foundation to support women fighting breast cancer. Please send donations to P.O. Box 411, Carlton, OR 97111, or donate online at withcourage.org