Linda (Crumrine) Crume 1952 - 2020

Linda Crume, a lifelong resident of the Yamhill and Forest Grove communities, died March 25, 2020, following a courageous 13-year battle with cancer.

Linda is survived by her parents; her sister, Patti Kaser (husband Jeff) of Sisters, Oregon; her husband, Dennis Crume; his three children; nine grandchildren; great-granddaughter, Evelyn; three aunts; and numerous cousins.

Linda was born in McMinnville, Oregon, on March 23, 1952, to Jack and Evelyn Crumrine. She grew up in Yamhill, graduating from Yamhill-Carlton High School in 1970. Linda married Dennis Crume on July 27, 1997, surprising family members at a reunion picnic with their unexpected ceremony.

She took pleasure and pride from a long career in the insurance industry, assisting clients at Bellwood Insurance in Yamhill, Hagen Hamilton Insurance in McMinnville, Waltz in Sheridan and Crawford in Forest Grove. She obtained her Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter certification in 2000, and continued to work through much of her illness.

Linda was diagnosed with Stage IV cancer in 2007, seven years after an initial diagnosis of breast cancer. For the next 13 years, Linda bravely fought the disease with faith and determination. She committed herself to the betterment of others, participating in “Casting for Recovery," a fly-fishing retreat focused on improving quality of life for women with breast cancer and participating in a drug study for victims of metastatic breast cancer.

Linda shared a love of the outdoors with her family and husband, camping for the first time on the Metolius River when she was just three months old and annually thereafter. Linda began fly-fishing, a passion she shared with her father, sister and husband. These times were a treasured release from her illness and a precious connection with family.

Linda was a spiritual woman, committed to her faith and unselfish caring of others. Dennis and Linda are members of the Forest Grove Crossroads Church.

A memorial service will be held following release of the current coronavirus restrictions.