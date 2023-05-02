Lillian Emilie Frease 1937 - 2025

Lillian Emilie Frease, age 88, passed away peacefully November 1, 2025, at her home in McMinnville, Oregon, surrounded by her loving family. Born on January 1, 1937, in Washington, D.C., Lillian was the cherished daughter of Ferrell A. Bryant and Lois R. Bryant.

Lillian's early life began in the heart of the nation's capital, but she spent the majority of her years in Oregon. After graduating in 1955 from Lincoln High School in Portland, she attended the University of Oregon, where she met her future husband, Arthur Larry Frease, at a freshman social event. The couple married on October 19, 1957, in Portland.

Lillian and Arthur lived primarily in the Portland suburbs until 1988, when they moved to McMinnville to pursue their passion for growing and harvesting hazelnuts, a venture that brought them much joy and fulfillment. Lillian's life was marked by her devotion to her family and her love for the natural beauty of Oregon.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ferrell A. Bryant and Lois R. Jones; stepfather, Howard Jones; brother, Richard Bryant; and sister, Linda Pardue. Lillian is survived by her loving husband; their three children, Gerald Frease of La Quinta, California, Diann Frease of Tigard, Oregon, and Cynthia McCauley of Nampa, Idaho. She also leaves behind seven cherished grandchildren, Alexandra, Stephen, Aryssa, Juliann, Mitchell, Katelyn, and Adam.

The family requests memorial donations be made to Albertina Kerr, an organization close to Lillian's heart, which continues to support and enrich the community she loved. Lillian's legacy of love, dedication, and kindness will forever be remembered by those who knew her.