Letters to the editor: Sept. 6, 2019

Trump ravages EPA

On March 3, 2016, then-candidate Donald Trump expressed his wish to get rid of the Environmental Protection Agency. Since winning the election, he has tried to undermine it in every way possible.

In a speech he made in Iowa, he vowed to end the EPA’s intrusion into our lives. He claimed then, and continues to claim now — falsely — that the debate over global warming is a “hoax.”

In March 2017, he imposed deep cuts on the EPA budget under the guise of fixing the agency. As a result, the EPA’s budget shrank 55% as its workload grew.

The agency budget is now less than half what it was in the late 1970s. Most of cuts have been focused on specific geographic areas andtaken the form of reduced federal grants to the states to fund specific projects.

He has stifled climate change research. He has also signed an executive order ending many environmental protections.

The thought seems to be that the EPA is stifling industrial aspirations, and must therefore be diminished or eliminated. That seems based on greed.

The president is damaging the EPA’s ability to respond to emergencies, along with its day-to-day efforts to keep air and water clean and to protect the health and welfare of the population. We will soon find that climate change has created a public health crisis.

Hopefully, the president isn’t so focused on making more money that he forgets the earth and all the life forms it supports. His absence of leadership for the good of all is a tragedy.

Janet De With

Yamhill

He’s at it again

I have recently learned from trusted sources that President Trump is now being blamed for burning down Cheryl’s She Shed.I’m not surprised. Until now, that’s probably the only thing he hasn’t been blamed for.I’m sure Hurricane Dorian will be no exception.

Rich Roberts

McMinnville

Cruising for success

Cruising McMinnville 2019 is now in the books.

I would like to personally thank our community for embracing this rebranded event as enthusiastically as its previous version.

I would also like to thank all the generous sponsors, volunteers, police and fire personnel, city employees, state employees and others I may have probably forgotten for their time, hard work, dedication and passion. We truly cannot pull this off without you!

The feedback we have received both years has been amazing.

When our nonprofit Cruising McMinnville was formed two years ago, our goal was to keep the spirit of cruising alive, and give back to our community through scholarships, charitable donations and grants for school programs. What we didn’t realize was we were creating lasting friendships and memories along with a great event.

I have heard some negative feedback on our route. We face particular challenges in our route due to the space constraints of the area we’re trying to cruise in, the number of streets we are allowed to close and the amount of vehicles cruising.

Hundreds of hours have been spent behind the scenes on the route since the end of Cruising McMinnville 2018. All the agencies have been very gracious and accommodating in all our requests, but they always need to have citizens’ safety as paramount, and that will always be the case.

Our event brings hundreds, if not thousands, of people to McMinnville, lining the streets, filling the shops and restaurants, to share, for one night a year, a feeling of nostalgia for some genuine, pre-internet fun.

Is our event perfect? Is the route perfect?

Absolutely not. But we continue to build on each year in hopes to make it the best possible event for our community.

Do you have ideas to make it better?

Planning meetings will start in the spring of 2020. We would love to see you there!

Scott Hinchcliff

Vice President, Cruising McMinnville

Crimes against humanity

Call it what it is.

The dictionary defines “genocide” as the deliberate killing of a group of people, especially those of a particular ethnic group or nation.

So let’s call the deliberate destruction of immigrant families through the deaths of their children at our border, and the most recent call by Donald Trump to send critically ill children to their deaths by obstructing their medical care via deportation, what it is: It’s genocide.

This most recent and egregious example of this administration’s inhumanity is a repeat of the atrocities of a German dictator during World War II.

And shall we forget the abhorrent treatment of our own Native Americans? Shall we create another Trail of Tears?

In those dark chapters in history, political and military leaders became conspirators through their complacency and silence.

The elected body of Congress today is repeating that failure. Members must also be held responsible for the atrocities and destructive policies of this administration, headed by a man who, by his own words and actions, craves dictatorial powers.

Why are the religious leaders in our country, of all denominations, not forming a coalition of strength to guide Americans in the defense of moral, ethical and humanitarian principles?

No longer do we just have a set of political issues at stake. We are now in a fight to preserve the very principles of our democracy.

It’s time for a truly bipartisan congressional hearing on this administration’s un-American activities.

If the elected body of leaders in Washington is unwilling to now stop the destruction of American moral values, as embodied in the constitution, we should call on world leaders. Perhaps they can help Americans by establishing an investigatory tribunal to hold the government of the United States accountable for its crimes against humanity.

I sincerely doubt God will mince words with us when we stand before Him. We should not mince words now.

Susan Tiffany

McMinnville