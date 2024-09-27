September 27, 2024 Tweet

Letters to the Editor: Sept. 27, 2024

Real change

I was disappointed to read the News-Register’s endorsement of Dan Rayfield for Oregon attorney general, especially when his opponent, Will Lathrop, has the support of nearly all of Yamhill County’s most prominent leaders: Sheriff Sam Elliott, District Attorney Brad Berry, State Rep. Lucetta Elmer and all three county commissioners.

I have never met Dan Rayfield, but I have met Will Lathrop — right here in Yamhill County. Here are a few of my takeaways:

Will is a public servant, not a politician. He has dedicated his entire career to protecting women and children from exploitation, including a portion spent right here in Yamhill County, where he served as a child sex abuse prosecutor.

Oregon is failing to protect our kids.

It is the attorney general’s job to ensure our state agencies are following the law. But just this year alone, 13 children have died in Department of Human Services custody.

Oregon has an overwhelming influx of drugs pouring in.

Will’s message in regard to that was spot-on: “We might not always agree on Oregon’s approach to addiction and drug possession, but what we can all agree on is that no one should be making huge amounts of money by exploiting innocent people.” And he has the local, state and international law enforcement experience to tackle this head-on.

Will also cited millions in taxpayer dollars being spent with no accounting to where it is going. It’s the attorney general’s job to follow up on state audits and investigate misuse of public funds.

If you want real, meaningful change, vote for Will Lathrop for attorney general.

Matt Saltmarsh

McMinnville

Lies and vandalism

I doubt political yard signs actually affect election results, especially in our hyper-polarized society. Indeed, it’s hard to believe that at this late date, undecideds, assuming there are any, would be swayed by a sign.

Nevertheless, we put a Harris-Walz sign up in our yard as a show of support. Unfortunately, later the same day, it was knocked over.

I reinstalled it. The next day, it was pulled up and thrown across the street.

I found it and reinstalled it again. We’ll see what happens.

It’s not that I much care. Whether or not my sign stays up for the next six weeks isn’t really consequential.

The thing I find interesting is the parallel between the presidential campaign and these local acts of vandalism. It seems to me that if a candidate feels it’s necessary to lie, and a partisan of that candidate then feels it’s necessary to destroy yard signs, maybe it’s because they fear their message isn’t strong enough on its own.

Stephen Long

McMinnville

Raising an objection

Back in April, several controversial books were brought before the principal and librarian at McMinnville High for review. Two were curated for explicit sex illustrations, the other six recommended for retention.

Following district guidelines, I challenged the review because the other titles were just as explicit, just without illustrations. After all, words paint the same picture just as clearly.

It went to the Material Challenge Committee, which read the books over the summer. The committee decided, with the superintendent’s concurrence, to retain the books without restriction.

Since Oregon makes it a Class A misdemeanor to display obscene materials to minors, it’s absurd that public school libraries have been exempted under the guise of “education.”

The challenge is slated to go on to the school board in October, because I and many others believe pervasively vulgar and explicitly sexual books don’t belong in a place where minors have access.

Though parents can access their children’s library accounts online, and request their children be barred from checking out certain books, many don’t even know these books are currently present and accessible. One of the challenged books is even listed as a coming-of-age novel selection, which parents don’t typically know either.

I’m requesting the other six be removed. If the board disagrees, I propose any book containing sexually explicit, obscene and pervasively vulgar material remain behind the librarian’s counter, accessible only with parental permission.

I would also like to see more people involved in the curating process for books added to the collection, as it’s likely more of these will be coming through each year. I encourage parents to take a closer look, and be willing to volunteer their time.

Removed were: “Let’s Talk About It,” by Erika Moen, and “Gender Queer,” by Maia Kobabe. Still under challenge are: “Looking for Alaska,” by John Green, “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl,” by Jesse Andrews, and “Glass,” “Smoke,” “Perfect” and “Tricks,” by Ellen Hopkins.

Cindy Allen

McMinnville

Parallels revisited

Last week’s letters offered an interesting analogy, comparing Venezuela to the U.S. and citing it as an example of what this country could become if Kamala Harris were elected president.

What was missing was the fact that the cause of the degradation of Venezuela was corrupt and dictatorial rule, first by Hugo Chavez, who died in 2013, and subsequently his hand-picked successor, Nicolás Maduro.

In presidential balloting in 2018, Maduro was challenged for a second term by Juan Guaidó. U.S. President Donald Trump declined to meet with Guaidó, the moderate candidate, but expressed interest in meeting with Maduro, a strongman figure Trump admired.

Maduro claimed victory, but the election was widely criticized around the world as fraudulent. Trump granted Venezuelan exiles protection from deportation at the time, though he now decries them as criminals.

Earlier this year, Maduro was defeated in his bid for a third term by González Urrutia. Though Urrutia was recognized internationally, Maduro refused to relinquish power — something Trump attempted unsuccessfully in 2020 — forcing his rival to flee.

So, as it was stated in the letter, “Before you vote, look at what the candidates have said in the past, not what they say now.” That’s wise counsel.

Stuart Gunness

Sheridan

Election calls

It’s that time of year again — election season!

In some parts of the country, people are already voting, even as candidates still struggle to explain their ideas. We Oregon voters will receive our mail-in ballots on or shortly after Oct. 17. If you aren’t yet registered, you can do that through Oct. 15 — online, in person or by mail.

Statewide, we have three important offices to fill, with no incumbents: attorney general, who can initiate or participate in lawsuits that may affect pocketbooks or civil rights nationwide, making this arguably the most important office in any state; secretary of state, who oversees elections and conducts audits of state agencies; and treasurer, who manages our tax dollars.

The races for secretary of state and state treasurer are no-brainers, as the Republican candidates are running only because the state legislature barred them from seeking re-election, given that they each missed more than 10 floor sessions without excuse this past year.

They do not deserve our votes. I will be voting for Tobias Read and Elizabeth Steiner.

The race for AG is a closer call, but Dan Rayfield has more experience in government and will therefore get my vote.

In the race for Congress, Yamhill County is part of District 6, represented by Andrea Salinas, who has the distinction of developing and passing one of the few bills the House adopted this year. Her opponent is perennial also-run Mike Erickson, who funds most of his campaigns himself. I’m voting for Salinas.

Locally, we have an important race for county commissioner between Lindsay Berschauer, an ideologue who claims to represent farmers, and Bubba King, an actual farmer who pledges to represent people, not ideas.

Berschauer has a proven record of divisiveness and elevation of conspiracy theories over the needs of her constituents. King gets my vote.

Susan Watkins

McMinnville

Acres for Berschauer

Drive around rural Yamhill County and you will find the roadsides festooned with posters supporting Lindsay Berschauer, as well as a wide array of similar Republicans.

The signage suggests these candidates are supported by a large number of acres, but many fewer voters. Drive on for a mile or two and the oft-repeated signs could represent hundreds or even thousands of acres, but only the votes of some members of a single farming family.

Some signs proclaim the sponsor is liked by farmers or is a farmers’ friend. But one should inquire of the farmers represented to see just what that means.

Acres don’t vote, farmers do.

Peter Gladhart

Dayton

Standing tall

I enjoy going down Third Street and seeing the amazing Nash & Nichol home goods store standing proudly at the corner of Ford and Third.

If it weren’t for the courage of City Councilors Jessica Payne, Adam Garvin and Zack Geary in insisting on following the correct standards, the outcome would be different.

But the most courageous act of all came when our Mayor Remy Drabkin stood tall and strong to cast the deciding vote, breaking a 3-3 tie. Otherwise we could be looking at a chain link fence and a pile of rubble on that corner and block.

As you decide your vote for mayor of McMinnville, I hope you will return Remy, who has the skill, experience and understanding of complex issues facing us in the years ahead. Her strong leadership style is dedicated to the long-term future of our city.

Beth Caster

McMinnville

Straight Republican

I support Lindsay Berschauer for Yamhill County commissioner.

Lindsay has maintained limited county government and minimized intrusion into our private lives. She has also kept us out of the Portland Metro taxing authority, and once we are gobbled up into that vast nightmare, there is no going back.

I support Donald Trump for president.

During his presidency, inflation was under control, we were disengaging from foreign war and he was working very hard to downsize government. During the Biden/Harris reign, my purchasing power has been reduced by 20% and I honestly don’t know who is really running the federal government.

Harris has not been telling what she wants to do, beyond fixing the problems she helped create.

I will be voting straight Republican this fall. If the Democrats get a super majority in the Legislature, to go with the governorship, the checks and balances of the loyal opposition will not exist.

I have not found a good reason to vote for any of the five state measures on the ballot. Vote no on all of them.

Dennis Goecks

McMinnville

Which militia?

Lindsay Berschauer signs include a partial quote from the Second Amendment: “A well-regulated militia, being the right of the American people ... “

So which militia does she belong to? Are there more than one currently operating in our county?

I’d sure feel better knowing somebody local wass keeping track of all those local guns, hunters and licenses.

Tim Duerfeldt

McMinnville

Kudos for LDS crew

Volunteers have been working hard at cleaning up Discovery Meadows Park. They have trimmed trees, cut back shrubbery, spread gravel and raked up debris.

It is my understanding they are members of the LDS church, and are working under the direction of the Parks & Recreation Department. The park clean-up is one of their community service projects.

It’s a hard job. They deserve a big thanks for keeping the park beautiful for the rest of us.

Sharon Gunter

McMinnville

Kindness the key

In regard to the recent story on animal behavior:

How appropriate is it to hold animals responsible for their behavior if that behavior is instilled in them by humans?

I believe humans are taking the wrong approach in their attempt to understand animal behavior.

Animals are instinctive. To a point, they react in the same way humans do.

There’s also another reason it’s difficult to blame animals for their behavior. Their reactions reflect a need to get praise and rewards from humans

It seems we all want praise and rewards. Animals have learned this from humans.

I don’t believe animals can reflect on this as humans can, though. So we have the responsibility to treat animals in a kind and thoughtful way — the way we would want to be treated.

If that is what they expect, that is what I believe they will learn.

Janet DeWith

Yamhill