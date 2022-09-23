September 23, 2022 Tweet

Letters to the Editor: Sept. 23, 2022

Not on my street

I must register a resounding objection to proposed demolition of three historic buildings on Third Street for a big new hotel.

As the owner of a downtown business lying less than a block away, I fear two years of noise, heavy equipment, traffic disruption and general chaos will irreparably damage my business and those of my neighbors.

As a downtown resident, I am horrified a hotel with 90-plus units and only 60-plus underground parking spaces would be situated in the middle of our small downtown, with its limited parking.

I recognize we have become a popular destination, so there may be need for more hotel units, but it is sheer insanity to site a hotel this size on our historic main street. This sort of building should be off the main drag with adequate parking.

As a retired historic restorationist, I am appalled our Planning Department, Design Review Board and Historic Resources Committee would even consider demolition of this swath of the historic downtown streetscape. Buildings on “Oregon’s Favorite Main Street” should be treated with responsible restoration.

A prime example is the recently re-purposed Tributary Hotel/Taylor-Dale Hardware Building, across the street. The building was restored, earthquake-proofed and re-purposed.

Sure, it was expensive. But the character of that corner was retained.

A property owner who’s not willing to make that kind of investment should consider building elsewhere.

A neighbor with a small historic house recently replaced a broken porch railing with an attractive railing similar to the original. The Historic Preservation folks made the homeowner remove and replace it — at substantial cost — because it was fashioned of modern materials.

If the requirements for historic integrity can reach down to that level, it must also be applied to something as large as the demolition and replacement of major structures.

Phyllice Bradner

McMinnville

Local sourcing

We have lived on and looked after our Moores Valley property for 90 years. Three generations of our family have spent their life nurturing and improving the area.

We have dry, dusty summers and muddy winters, so we have to look after our private roads conscientiously. And it takes gravel to maintain them. Environmentally and economically, it is advantageous to obtain rock from the closest source. We’re working with the county so we can do so.

Nancy Thornton

Yamhill