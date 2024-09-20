September 20, 2024 Tweet

Letters to the Editor: Sept. 20, 2024

Hollow promises

Years ago, Venezuela was one of the richest countries in South America.

Then the socialists took over. Now it is one of the poorest, with high inflation, crime and poverty rates.

If elected, Harris and Walz will turn the United States into another Venezuela.

Harris was appointed the border czar, and look at what a disaster that was. She will say and promise anything to get elected.

So before you vote, look at what the candidates have said in the past, not what they say now. Remember, a leopard does not change its spots.

Don Bowie

McMinnville



Blight is back

If you’re already sick of seeing all those Lindsay signs, don’t say you weren’t warned. I warned you all in a letter published on April 26.

If those who voted for Lindsay the first time had voted for Bubba, we wouldn’t have to put up with this again. What’s more, some of the signs are downright WEIRD.

What does “shall not be infringed” mean? Come on Lindsay, most of your constituents won’t understand it.

Besides, the phrase should be, “shall not be infringed upon.” If you’re trying to be clever, please get it right.

Vote for Bubba King.

Philip Haynes

McMinnville



Smoke and mirrors

I ask readers to look up and read about the Federal Communication Commission’s Fairness Doctrine, the Supreme Court’s Citizens United decision and the recent Supreme Court ruling giving presidents immunity from prosecution.

We as a people need to demand fairness and truth.

News reporting should be held to a higher standard. Lying reported as news should not go unpunished.

Wealthy families and corporations should not be able to buy elections. And presidents should face the consequence if they fail to follow the law, just like every other American.

Immigrants are not the problem. The problem is so much smoke and mirrors it’s near impossible to see the forest for the trees.

Jeri Lynn Paull

Whiteson



Not respected

Labor Day had come and gone, and the debates were over. It was time to make our choice for the next leader of our country.

We went down to the local Democratic Party headquarters and we got a Harris/Walz lawn sign.

Knowing not everyone would agree with our choice, but also realizing we live in a country that allows diverse opinions, we placed our Harris/Walz sign in our front yard, among the flowers, Japanese maple and newly planted lavender. Twenty-four hours later, it was gone!

We were greatly disappointed that our choice had not been respected. We wondered just what were they afraid of.

We will replace the sign and ask that whatever your choice is for the next president, please vote on Nov. 5.

Daniel Browne

Gloria LaFata

McMinnville





Re-elect Remy

No local official has done more to bring resources into Yamhill County, to address problems like homelessness, crime, addiction and affordable housing, than McMinnville’s Mayor Remy Drabkin.

Because she treats everyone with respect, she works effectively with people. The personal relationships she has built with our state’s highest leaders cannot be replicated by her opponent, or any other person in our city or county.

Whether it was by chairing the affordable housing and homelessness committees as a city councilor, or her subsequent service as mayor, the city has received considerable state funds that would not have been available without her involvement.

Under Mayor Drabkin’s leadership, the city worked with Rep. Lucetta Elmer this past session to get $2 million in funding for new water and sewer infrastructure. That will contribute to housing in the city. and those kinds of successes have grown throughout her term of service.

Some of the projects she has taken the lead on are now well established, such as Project Turnkey, which places nearly 70% of its tenants into permanent long-term housing. Others are just coming on, such as the 200-unit Stratus Village housing project now breaking ground, and Anydoor Place, the crisis navigation center coming online this fall.

As mayor, she has played an important role in state legislators taking a tougher stand on hard drugs, while also working to ensure people dealing with an addiction have a path to treatment.

Anyone can point out problems, but few can deliver solutions. Remy is one of them, and I have gotten an up-close look during my service on the city council.

She has kept our city functioning at a high level during a very difficult time. In doing so, she has earned another term to continue her important work on our behalf.

Please join me in voting to re-elect Remy Drabkin as mayor.

Sal Peralta

McMinnville





Convicted criminal

I was driving down the road when a car displaying a “Trump 2024” bumper sticker passed me. My first thought was, I hope the owners have no children.

How can you back a convicted criminal and want your children to grow into upstanding citizens?

Please stop and think when you vote. Our children are the future of this great country.

Bertha Biskey

McMinnville





Resist far right

The new Republican majority in the U.S. House is a collection of election deniers, QAnon conspiracists and political arsonists. They are hell-bent on gaining power at the expense of our democracy.

They’ll likely remain in control of the House of Representatives for the next two years, but have already demonstrated an inability to govern. They couldn’t even elect a speaker without historic chaos.

We should all be concerned about their far-right extremist agenda.

Already on the chopping block? Our freedom to vote and our right to an abortion.

Rather than focusing on kitchen table issues, these MAGA extremists are pledging to focus on punishing anyone who tried to hold them accountable for their attacks on our democracy, including members and staff of the January 6th Select Committee.

It’s up to us to resist this MAGA House Majority to protect our democracy and our freedoms. We must call out their lies and combat their far-right agenda, starting now.

Liz Hodgins



Sheridan