September 15, 2023 Tweet

Letters to the Editor: Sept. 15, 2023

Time for action

“Whiskey is for drinking and water is for fighting.” This whimsical saying of Mark Twain’s is sometimes heard in farm circles during discussions about water.

Last week’s News-Register Viewpoints editorial about water describes very well the potential water problems faced by our county and all of Oregon. For too long, we have kicked the proverbial can down the road, failing to take action.

Our dilemma can be understood by using a bank checking account as an example.

We have ignored the bank statements, so have no idea how much money we have left. Yet we are still writing checks, as if we had plenty of money!

Eventually, we will deplete the account and receive a notice from the bank of insufficient funds. Now we have a big problem!

What needs to be done?

We need to determine how much water is underneath us in the underground aquifers that provide water for irrigation and domestic needs. This can be done by installing monitors in wells to measure local aquifer water levels.

This data can be used to determine whether the aquifers’ water availability is sustainable for current and future needs. County decision makers can use it to make the appropriate decisions on water quantity issues.

Another action that needs to occur is registration of all domestic and other wells in a database listing the date they were drilled. This information can be used to establish a priority date system like Oregon Department of Water Resources uses for irrigation water rights.

Dated registration would establish rights. It would allow the legal system to protect the owners from losing their water to new adjacent wells and reduce the potential conflicts of Mark Twain’s “water is for fighting” warning.

Sam Sweeney

Dayton

Easy street

I am so tired of hearing teachers complain about their jobs.

They actually work only nine months out of the year. They get time off during the summer and breaks during the months in between.

They make more working nine months then some who work 12 months, and also enjoy short days. Instead of leaving when school gets out, they could stay until 5 and prepare for the next day.

Maybe they should find a job where they work full days for a full year, with two weeks off to appreciate what they have.

Sandra Ponto

McMinnville