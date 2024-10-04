October 4, 2024 Tweet

Letters to the Editor: Oct. 4, 2024

Vision and dedication

As the mayoral election approaches, it’s clear Kim Morris embodies the change our community needs. Her leadership offers a fresh perspective and genuine understanding of residents’ concerns.

Current Mayor Remy Drabkin has demonstrated ineffective governance, particularly in terms of fiscal responsibility. She has failed to rein in excessive spending and relied on new fees that burden citizens.

The homelessness crisis has worsened under her administration, with no significant progress despite claims of dedicating 90% of her time to the issue. Public safety has also declined, as crime rates have risen without effective measures. And Drabkin has failed to engage meaningfully with the community, dismissed genuine concerns and allowed public forums to seem scripted and unresponsive.

In contrast, Kim Morris has a proven track record of enhancing safety as the leader of the McMinnville Community Task Force, and of prioritizing the well-being of businesses, residents and especially children.

As a successful business owner, she is committed to strong oversight of the city’s budget, transparent financial management and efficient spending. In contrast, our current administration neglects regular budget reviews and lacks a clear understanding of our city’s debt.

Public safety is a top priority for Morris. She recognizes rising crime rates and is dedicated to creating actionable plans to protect businesses, children, schools and neighborhoods.

For these reasons, I enthusiastically support Kim Morris for Mayor. Our city deserves a leader committed to safety, responsible fiscal oversight and genuine listening to the people.

I urge my fellow residents to consider her vision and dedication before voting this November.

Andrew Anderson

McMinnville

Beware false promises

I contemplated writing a counter to the guest commentary from Phil Forve, but most people have already made their decision for president.

We really don’t know what Kamala Harris would do as president, but have a good idea, based on her lack of accomplishment with the present administration and lack of ability to articulate policies.

She has demonstrated inability to grasp foreign affairs. A recent example is wanting to forge a “two- state solution” between Israel and Palestine, when Palestine is led by Hamas, whose charter calls for annihilation of the Jewish people.

A hint of her domestic policies must draw on her past examples of reduced police funding, reduced consequence for crime, a wide open border and crushing new taxes, including a tax on unrealized capital gains. Look at San Francisco and California to see what you can expect.

You only have to look at the rapid decline in Minnesota to take the measure of Tim Walz. He’s never seen a tax he didn’t like.

His gubernatorial administration has squandered an $18.6 billion surplus. His state recently fell behind the country in GDP per capita for the first time in modern history.

Violent crime in the city of Minneapolis has risen 29% since 2019. Crime in the state as a whole now exceeds the national average.

In the Best States for Business ranking, Minnesota has dropped from 5th in 2018 to 17th today. Meanwhile, reading and math skills for 4th graders have dropped to a 30-year low, Minnesota is one of few states having no specific prohibitions on late-stage abortion, and Walz approved issuance of driver’s licenses to any resident, regardless of immigration status.

All I can say is, be careful what you wish for and ask yourself this question: Are you better off today than you were four years ago?

Steve Sommerfeld

Sheridan

Bringing Mac back

It has been my pleasure to know Kim Morris for more than 30 years, first as owner of multiple businesses, second as a steadfast volunteer and now as our next mayor. With Kim’s background in banking management, she intends to dive into city finances.

Why did the city need to pay down a $1.8 million shortfall by assessing a $13 fee on monthly utility bills? Why has the city now collected $3.2 million, yet still assessing the monthly fee? Why is the city likely to not only increase this fee next year, but possibly add an additional fee for the stormwater system?

Why did the city ignore a News-Register survey showing most people were against the city keeping the additional $1.50 per thousand fire levy after the new fire district was approved? What is the city going to do with that money?

Kim is in favor of transparent, consistent, responsible financial management. She aims to get answers, while being mindful of burdensome fees for citizens.

She founded the Facebook group “McMinnville Community Task Force,” which has more than 2,100 members. Her collaborative efforts have doggedly pursued solutions to the local camping and vagrancy issues, and fought for ways to make areas around our schools safer.

This was something repeatedly brought before the mayor and city council, but Kim was not deterred. And in the end, we can all see the results of this effort as we drive through town.

Kim devotes countless hundreds of hours volunteering for a variety of nonprofits and area events. She has proven she will welcome all opinions and transparently work for the common good.

She gets us! She understands the delicate balance between visions of a better city and the financial reality for many people. Please join me in voting for Kim Morris to “Bring Mac Back.”

Terry Conlon

McMinnville

Toxic politics

Comedian Jeff Foxworthy said he can tell “redneck” jokes is because “I are one.”

I was born and raised in Dayton, still have family there, and read the News-Register even though I live elsewhere. So “I are one” as well.

It saddens me to see toxic conservative politics still being so prevalent in the place I used to call home.

Book bans? Throughout history, no person or group who banned a book has ever been considered “the good guy.”

People said the Newberg-Dundee Bypass would help moderate Yamhill County as Portlanders moved in. It’s apparently not happening fast enough.

Jason Herring

Redmond

It’s up to you

“It Can’t Happen Here” is a classic 1935 cautionary political novel by Sinclair Lewis. He witnessed the rise of Hitler, a fascist dictator, and predicted it could happen here if we weren’t careful.

I recommend all who are undecided, not yet registered, or too young to remember that awful time when the fight for democracy was on the line, to read that insightful book.

Forget what political party you belong to. Think of yourself as an American.

We can’t let Donald Trump steal our freedom, which many sacrificed and died for. Let’s continue to be that beacon on the hill for the rest of the world.

No, we aren’t perfect. But we keep trying.

We can’t let a vicious, deceiving, power-hungry man who’s bent on being a dictator destroy all that is good in our country. The only way to stop Trump and JD Vance is casting your vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.

The world has many important problems. Don’t let Trump and Vance distract you from them with infantile talk of people eating other people’s pets!

Let’s hear what they have to say about climate change, in the wake of a powerful hurricane destroying part of the South. Of tragic wars. Of the folding of newspapers that deliver the truth, especially in small communities. Of homelessness and our health care crisis. This is what they should be talking about.

Those who haven’t time to read a book can go to YouTube and listen to the radio-play of “It Can’t Happen Here,” performed by the Berkeley Repertory Theatre in 2016.

The last day to register to vote online or in-person is Tuesday, Oct. 15. Mailed registration forms need only to be postmarked by Oct. 15.

Please make sure you’re registered, then vote for freedom. Vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.

Patricia Rickert

McMinnville

All clear

I’ve been patrolling our border, and as yet have not seen any sign of Metro invading.

I’d sure hate to see Metro get into Yamco. Maybe Lindsay can build a wall and have Metro pay for it.

Jake Rockwood

Lafayette

Beloved by all

Kim Morris has shown herself to be a person who walks her talk.

She is a strong leader in her beloved home town of McMinnville. She is not afraid to work hard, come up with solutions and engage the community in the process.

Our town can only be better and stronger with Kim as our mayor. She is beloved by all who know her.

Denise Wilson

McMinnville

Vote democracy

Character matters in a president, and Donald Trump’s character has been revealed in our courtrooms. Here are some highlights:

- In November 2016, he settled three Trump University fraud cases for $25 million.

- In November 2019, he paid $2 million in damages for misuse of funds by the Trump Foundation, which was shut down for misconduct as part of the judgment.

- In May 2023, a jury awarded E. Jean Carroll $5 million for Donald Trump’s sexual assault and defamation.

- In September 2023, the state of New York won a $355 million judgement for business fraud committed by the Trump Organization.

- In January 2024, E. Jean Carroll won an additional $83.3 million judgment for Donald Trump’s continued defamation.

- In May 2024, a jury found Donald Trump guilty of 34 felonies for falsifying business records to conceal, in order to keep it quiet until after the 2016 election, a sexual encounter with a porn star.

- Currently, felony charges are pending for his illegal retention of national security documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence, for his attempt to subvert the 2020 election in Fulton County, Georgia, and for his efforts to reverse the result of the 2020 election at the end of his term.

Trump’s standard assertions are that the process was rigged, that his actions were “perfect,” that he did nothing wrong, and that he is being persecuted by racists. The most shocking part of this sad commentary is that some folks think this man should become our dictator, and we can’t let that happen.

If massive fraud, sexual assault, document theft and felony convictions are not disqualifiers for a presidential candidate, then the failed coup of 2021 and the prospect of another in 2025 should be.

Let’s keep him out of the White House and into the right place. Vote democracy.

Bill Johnson

McMinnville