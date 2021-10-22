October 22, 2021 Tweet

Letters to the Editor: Oct. 22, 2021

Baker Creek congestion

Well, this letter is not about Lindsay Berschauer or the Newberg School Board. It is about McMinnville and its growing traffic congestion.

Do we point a finger at the city councilors and Oregon Department of Transportation? Yes, I think so.

I am referring to the new homes and apartments going in on the corners of Baker Creek and Hill Roads, 500 on one side and 500 on the opposite side.

You figure two cars per residence and that equates to approximately 2,000 more cars cruising down Baker Creek Road. We now have a huge congestion problem on Baker Creek at Baker and Highway 99W at Evans, so going to and from work or school causes big traffic backups.

I see left turn signals at various intersections along Baker, Adams and 99W, but what happened to signals for what are now among the busiest intersections in the city, due to the added housing?

It seems someone let it slip through the cracks. Or was it on purpose?

Hershey Steward

McMinnville



We deserve better

Since August, I have had the privilege of speaking with many fellow Yamhill County residents at the County Fair, Farmers Markets and front porches about Commissioner Lindsay Berschauer. We have discussed her lack of understanding of her job and lack of interest in being a leader for the broad constituency of Yamhill County.

I am one of more than 120 volunteers who have been collecting signatures on behalf of this recall effort, and we are very close to collecting the number required to force a recall vote. We plan to continue collecting right up to our Nov. 1 deadline.

We do not expect Berschauer to listen to the voice of Yamhill County and resign.

She has had almost three months to change her approach and be more open to both criticism and ideas from outside her small circle of financial backers. She has shown no indication of willingness to change. She refuses to build broad consensus to address the challenges and capture the opportunities for the residents, businesses and schools in our county, which is the primary responsibility of a commissioner. My wife and I elected to move to Yamhill County, after considering several locations, because we quickly recognized just how special this area is. It has tremendous potential for tourism, industry and food, wine and timber production to grow and provide great livelihoods for those fortunate enough to live here.

Our County deserves leadership with the vision and skills to bring people together for a better tomorrow. We deserve better than Lindsay Berschauer, and we cannot afford to wait three more years.

If you have not signed the recall petition, please do so before Oct. 31.

Phil Forve

McMinnville



Save a life, vaccinate

This letter, alas, is probably not for most of the people who read this newspaper. As readers, you are probably well-informed about the risks of COVID-19 and the need for vaccination.

But if you know anyone who is unvaccinated, it would be most helpful to tell them about former Secretary of State Colin Powell’s COVID-related death.

Powell was being treated for multiple myeloma, a form of cancer of the blood that greatly hobbles the body’s immune system. That made him especially vulnerable to COVID, despite his being vaccinated.

So in that sense, COVID did not kill him. The unvaccinated people in his community killed him.

I have a dear friend who is suffering from multiple myeloma, just as Powell was.

Every unvaccinated person in this area is a potentially fatal risk to my friend and will be until COVID is stamped out. A high community vaccination rate could be life-saving for my friend.

Please persuade all of your unvaccinated friends to get vaccinated to save someone else’s life, if not their own.

Brad Thompson

McMinnville



Lack of knowledge

Some comments are called for in response to the letter, “The religious right.” Calling BLM, Antifa and so forth anarchists is one thing, but calling them terrorists is more appropriate.

According to Webster’s, anarchists use coercion and terrorists use violence.

We’ve seen reports of breaking of windows, looting of stores, burning of buildings and beating of citizens. That constitutes violence, don’t you agree?

Reference was made to infringing on free speech. Does this fit?

Martin Luther King Jr. and his group demonstrated, did no damage and were heard. One must ask, when this violence was being perpetrated in Portland, where were the elected officials whose duty it is to enforce the law?

The Yamhill County Commission and Newberg School Board deserve much kudos for standing their ground to protect the vulnerable minds of children.

Flags and banners promoting critical race theory have no place in schools. The 3 Rs, problem-solving, respect and knowledge of the Constitution should be the priorities.

Kudos should also be given to the growing number of mothers organizing against the teaching of critical race theory.

Due to lack of research, involvement and resistance to wrong, great divisiveness has arisen in our nation. The children should not be manipulated as a result.

Hosea 4:6 says, “My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge.

Mary Novak

Yamhill



Time is short

There are a lot of things to be afraid of in life. Your county commissioner should not be one of them.

Stop the bullying. Stop the misuse of your hard-earned taxpayer dollars. Demand more for yourself and your fellow county residents.

Time is short. Sign the petition to recall Lindsay Bershauer today.

Signe Johns

Sheridan



Voting rights

A recent surge of state voter suppression bills and ongoing attempts to erode fair and secure elections requires federal action. Congress must act now to implement national standards for federal elections in order to protect our democracy.

The Freedom to Vote Act would protect people’s right to vote, end partisan gerrymandering and help to eliminate the undue influence of dark money in our elections.

Nancy Carl

Carlton



Do the right thing

In the pages of this newspaper, and in other media, many voices loudly proclaim that the greatest of American values is freedom.

Really? I would differ, arguing the greatest value is sacrifice, because freedom is only gained through sacrifice.

It was with great sacrifice that early settlers left home and braved the oceans to come to these shores. Signers of the Declaration of Independence risked their lives; suffragettes suffered abuse; men and women in uniform paid the ultimate price on the battlefield; and such examples could go on and on.

Wearing a mask or getting a vaccination is not a matter of freedom, it’s a matter of sacrifice for the greater good, so that others might live. While some 1,500 or more die daily of COVID-19, while thousands of children are left without parents, while our economy suffers, I weary of the strident and misguided appeals to freedom.

Like the many patriots who have gone before us, let’s do the right thing for the good of others.

Robert Thompson

McMinnville