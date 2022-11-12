November 12, 2022 Tweet

Letters to the Editor: November 11, 2022

Abortion debate

I have been following the abortion debate from its inception in 1973 with the Roe v. Wade and Doe v. Bolton decisions. At that time the main question was, “Is it a baby?”

California now limits abortion only past the point of fetal viability, so that technicality is no longer an issue. Neither is the death toll over the period, which Right to Life estimates at 63 million “somethings” — about a third of the next generation.

God forgive us.

Susan Paz

Dayton