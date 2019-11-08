November 8, 2019 Tweet

Letters to the editor: Nov. 8, 2019

Fueling a climate catastrophe

I hope Mr. Sommerfeld is carefully preserving his letters alleging climate change hysteria.

The day will come, within the next couple of decades, when even he will begin to accept what science has been telling us for more than a century, starting with Svante Arrhenius in 1896. Rereading them at that point will not bring him any comfort.

He asks, “How arrogant can humankind be to think it can alter the course of climate?” I wonder if he accepts the fact that humanind:

Has the nuclear ability to not only alter the climate, but also exterminate life.

Has been able to induce earthquakes? Oklahoma has concluded fracking and the associated injection of tremendous amounts of water back into the earth has been responsible for a dramatic increase in earthquakes.

Has depleted parts of our atmosphere’s ozone layer through use of chlorofluorocarbons. Phasing out such chemicals under the Montreal Protocol of 1989 has triggered ozone restoration expected to complete the job by 2030.

Has boosted carbon dioxide in the atmosphere as a a result of the industrial revolution and the burgeoning fossil fuel use it has fostered. It stood at 280 parts per million prior to the industrial revolution, but now exceeds 400 parts.

Sadly, the damage isn’t limited to the atmosphere. The oceans absorb a large share of the excess carbon dioxide themselves, and that turns them more acidic.

The pH of the oceans has dropped approximately 0.1 pH unit. The scale is logarithmic, so this represents a 28 percent increase in acidity.

This interferes with calcification of marine life structures, thus contributing to the bleaching of coral reefs and softening of scallop, crab and lobster shells. Continued acidification will eventually destroy the oceans as a source of food.

Humankind has the capacity for a whole spectrum of great harms. Why should we exclude global warming from that list?

Les Howsden

Amity

Beware of psychotropics

The opioid crisis continues in the news. Another drug issue of concern is the prescription of powerful mind-altering, brain-chemistry-changing psychotropic drugs — and not just by psychiatrists, but also primary care providers.

Psychotropic drugs are not adequately tested. That can lead to permanently damaging outcomes.

Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, known as SSRIs, now carry black box warnings for suicidal tendencies. This seems OK to the public, which still condones their use, ironically, as antidepressants. But I believe some of our mass shootings are side effects of such violence-inducing psychotropics. Psychotropics are also highly addictive, thus difficult to kick. Side effects often lead to addition of even more drugs, to the extent one can lose sight of the presenting issues as the patient declines.

This cocktail of drugs keeps the patient in a relationship with the provider, profiting the drug companies. Given an understanding of the patient’s background, all it takes sometimes is time and a compassionate ear, without these often-toxic drugs.

I am not against a trial of antidepressants or a baseline of medications to deal with acute or even chronic situations. But I am against the willy nilly of prescription of multiple trial drugs, which can be so destabilizing. Patients keep getting additional DSM codes, leading to prescription of more and more drugs. The National Alliance on Mental Illness is very good for support in the community, but is highly funded by the pharmaceutical companies. It is involved in the school system, where children are being placed on these drugs to start with.

Some children may require interventions. But we need to protect the rest from these drugs, even if the resulting sedation seems easier to deal with.

Please read books by Dr. Peter Breggin, a psychiatrist, to learn the truth about over-use of these drugs.

Deborah Schwartzkopff

McMinnville

Addressing climate emergency

In his demeaning, climate-science-denying diatribe, “Climate change hysteria,” Steve Sommerfeld trashes MHS science teacher Laura Syring, the integrity of her students, the science-based plan presented to the city council and pretty much anything of legitimate empirical truth, even Jesus.

His purpose, it seems, is protecting children from climate scientists and their fear-mongering teacher, alleging she has stolen from them the very “joy of living!”

Finally, he quotes the Bible, which impresses me as a faith leader. Poor Jesus. Save us from your people. It’s so easy to co-opt words of comfort and power to the powerless, manipulating them for the privileged to find cheap joy in ignorance of the future. While I’m not sure his letter deserves a response, I want Ms. Syring and the students to know there are thousands standing behind their work, supporting actions many of their generation ask of city councils and tribunals around the world. In fact, on Nov. 5, more than 11,000 researchers from 153 nations gave students even more permission to care. Under the auspices of the Alliance of World Scientists, they warned us we are facing a true climate emergency.

Authored by OSU researchers William J. Ripple and Christopher Wolf, it begins: “Scientists have a moral obligation to warn humanity of any catastrophic threat and ‘tell it like it is.’ Therefore, we declare, with 11,258 scientist signatories worldwide, unequivocally that Earth faces a climate emergency.” In conclusion they share their hope: “We are encouraged by a recent surge of concern. Governmental bodies make climate declarations. Schoolchildren strike. Ecocide lawsuits proceed in the courts.” Far from fear-mongering, all generations are speaking as never before. Give thanks for students and teachers like Laura Syring. They are hope-mongers!

When we publicly express terror and articulate dreams, we find greatest joy in community with others who also care about the planet.

Rev. John Pitney

McMinnville