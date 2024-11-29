November 29, 2024 Tweet

Letters to the Editor: Nov. 29, 2024

Mad in McMinnville

I’m mad. Mad as hell.

Today we learned that the murderer of Laken Riley was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison without parole. He should have been executed.

I, for one, lay this crime at the feet of Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and, worst of all, Homeland Security Director Alejandro Mayorkas.

All three of these corrupt individuals lied to the America people for three-plus years, claiming the border was secure while knowing full well it wasn’t. As a result, Laken Riley, Jocelyn Nungaray, Rachel Morin and others paid the price.

It doesn’t stop there, either:

- Since the Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, 43 million unborn babies have been aborted. A new ruling has left it to individual states to manage this issue, but Democrats are still trying to codify Roe v. Wade into law in order to continue their fixation with abortion.

- We have several Democratic governors threatening to disrupt Trump’s deportation agenda by concealing illegal migrants from arrest — in direct violation of federal law.

- Biden has given Ukraine permission to strike the interior of Russia with long-range American missiles. How stupid is that?

If you poke the bear often enough, it will respond. And the results will be catastrophic — maybe even World War III.

To complete this trifecta, we come to corruption.

Anybody with a brain can see the corruption of the FBI, DOJ, HHS and IRS, but the judiciary is worse — much worse. You need only visit YouTube to see judicial dingbats in action.

If you want an education, search for videos of Kennedy, Hawley or Cruz interviewing appointees coming before the Senate Judiciary Committee. They include Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, who can’t see to explain what makes someone a woman.

Robert Long

McMinnville