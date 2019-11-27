November 27, 2019 Tweet

Letters to the editor: Nov. 29, 2019

Where’s the compassion?

In response to the criticism directed at the homeless shelter: I agree there is a problem.

Last winter, I reached out to a homeless woman with mental health issues. She faced challenges all winter with admittance to the gospel mission for the night.

The article has individuals associated with the mission saying they don’t turn away cold, desperate people; no one has ever come that was hungry and cold and didn’t get served; and people generally get five warnings before they are turned away for the night.

But if the woman in question showed up early, she lost her chance for the night. If she received one warning, she lost her chance for the night. And she was never offered a taxi ride.

She communicated over and over again about the lack of respect and kindness shown to her and other members of the homeless population. I didn’t believe her until I read the article in the paper.

It appears others are facing the same issues, but the article only addresses those who can speak for themselves. What about all the rest?

Finally, mission officials indicate many people arrive with problems unrelated to the shelter, and their complaints need to be viewed in that light; complaining parties don’t want to make themselves look bad, so make the mission look bad; and the mission appreciate people voicing concerns, but thinks these concerns should be taken to the board and staff first.

My thought is, if individuals’ concerns and complaints were being taken seriously, this article would not have been written.

Christina McMillan

McMinnville

Clear evidence

Having watched the impeachment inquiry over the last two weeks, I believe there is clear evidence that President Trump intended to withhold U.S. foreign aid to Ukraine in exchange for a personal political favor. Nearly every person who has testified to the House Intelligence committee has agreed that what the president and Rudy Giuliani were attempting to do was inappropriate and hurt American interests abroad. There are many in the Trump administration who say that what the president did was “perfect.”

But the keen observer will notice those people have all refused to say that under oath. If anyone had evidence that the President’s intentions were not corrupt, they should be presenting that evidence to the American people instead of stonewalling the investigations. When the Republicans try to argue President Trump was only concerned with corruption, it’s important to remember that in the last few years, Donald Trump has had to pay $25 million in fines for operating a fraudulent university and $2 million for illegally taking money from a children’s cancer charity and giving it to his business. Let’s also remember that his children are traveling the globe representing themselves as members of the president’s cabinet while making business deals for the Trump organization.

Tyler Crook

Willamina