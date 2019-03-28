March 28, 2019 Tweet

Letters to the editor: March 29, 2019

No laughing matter

I am a student at McMinnville High School. I wanted to bring to your attention the worry some students and parents have on school threats.

High school kids do joke around about “shooting up the school,” or something along the lines of that, of course. But it gets to a point where we don’t know if they’re kidding or not.

School shooting is a horrible thing to do. And with the recent spring activity, it’s starting to become more of a trend.

Over the years, there have been death, bombing or shooting threats at our school about twice a year. And it’s not just the high school.

I attended Patton Middle School, and we got threats there, too. From what I’ve been told, there was also a threat at Grandhaven Elementary School a couple of years ago, and it had to be evacuated.

The threats weren’t actually real, or haven’t actually happened, but it’s becoming too much of a hassle to worry if our lives are at stake or not. And even greater worry rests with students’ parents.

This letter isn’t asking anyone to solve anything, but I do want to bring people’s attention to threats that are starting to become the norm of today.

Thank you for reading this. I hope you have a great night.

Jake Sizer

McMinnville

Make it proportional

On Feb. 26, State Sen. Brian Boquist joined with 39 fellow lawmakers in sponsoring and introducing Senate Bill 870, backing an interstate agreement to change how states award their presidential electors.

Once enacted, member states agree to cease awarding Electoral College votes on a winner-take-all basis and instead begin awarding them on a proportional popular vote basis. Here’s some background.

As individual voters in the various states, Americans do not vote directly for president. They choose a panel of electors to perform that task on their behalf.

The Constitution has left it up to the individual states to settle on a method of choosing their electors. Gradually, all but two of our 50 states have adopted a winner-take-all system.

Unfortunately, that gives rise to the disproportionate campaign with a focus on a dozen “battleground states.” In 2016, almost 95 percent of all campaign events took place in those states, cutting out the other 38.

Winning a state by a landslide counts for no more than winning it by a few hundred votes, so most votes don’t really count. It’s as if they were never cast.

SB 870 would make Oregon part of an agreement to do away with the winner-take-all approach. It does not seek to eliminate the Electoral College, as that can be done only by constitutional amendment.

Please join me in reaching out to state lawmakers today and urging them to support SB 870. And join me in thanking Sen. Boquist for his untiring work over many years in bringing this important legislation forward.

Mark Cooley

McMinnville

Vote of thanks

We should give a big vote of thanks to our local paper, the News-Register.

Tuesday’s edition was not unusual. It had no Pulitzer Prize-winning articles, but it did have articles about:

n Faculty employment and enrollment at Linfield College

n The expenditure of bond funds

n Public beautification projects

n The preservation of an iconic local farm under pressure from urban growth

n The dwindling supply of buildable land

n Local students excelling and benefiting from our good public schools

n Legal notices and public notices

n The legislative priorities of our state representative

n The long-term management of local water resources

n School board races and legal judgments

n Obituaries

n Local sports

n Employment opportunities

And on Fridays, there’s a robust editorial page with balanced letters from the public.

This Tuesday’s edition also featured an ad opposing tariffs being placed on newsprint, which may speed the demise of newspapers, especially small-town papers like ours.

The N-R keeps us informed and engaged. I urge you call 202-225-3121 or visit www.stopnewsprinttariffs.org to express your opposition to laws undermining our ability to be an informed citizenry. Meanwhile, to the editors at the N-R, keep up the good work!

Margaret Cross

McMinnville

Liability for vaccine harm

There has been no vaccine product liability, and no federal Health & Human Services studies of vaccine safety, for 33 years. During that period, the federal Vaccine Injury Compensation Fund has paid out $4 billion.

The 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act guarantees: “... no vaccine manufacturer shall be liable in a civil action for damages arising from a vaccine-related injury or death: (1) resulting from unavoidable side effects; or (2) solely due to the manufacturer’s failure to provide direct warnings.”

When the act was signed, HHS was given oversight of vaccine safety. Under 42 U.S. Code § 300aa–27, it was supposed to prepare periodic reports to prove we were working toward safer vaccines and reduction of adverse reactions.

In October 2017, the Informed Consent Action Network filed a Freedom of Information Act request for any HHS safety studies undertaken over the intervening decades. HHS didn’t respond, which led to a lawsuit. Under court order, HHS responded, “The department’s search for records did not locate any records responsive to your request.” Documentation can be viewed online.

If you look at data from the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program, you will find that more than $4 billion was expended to cover compensation, legal fees and other costs. Already, $111 million has been expended in 2019, according to the federal Health Resources & Services Administration website.

Washington state legislators recently introduced Senate Joint Memorial 8012, urging Congress to lift the liability ban on individuals suffering adverse reactions.

The bill is predicated on a belief that our individual human rights outweigh the profits of pharmaceutical companies, and individuals should thus have the ability to hold vaccine manufacturers liable for design defects resulting in adverse side effects. This is something the European Union has been able to do without destabilizing the European health care system.

Making vaccine manufacturers liable for their products again would provide an incentive for them to make their vaccines safer, reducing the number of adverse events.

Melissa Cochran

McMinnville

Thanks for crosswalk

I just wanted to take a moment to publicly thank the city of McMinnville for painting a crosswalk and automobile stop line at the intersection of Third and Adams streets.

Now I and other patrons of our wonderful public library can safely cross the street.

Rose-Marie Brannigan

McMinnville

Save morning light instead

I would like everyone to recall what happened March 10, when we lost an hour of sleep due to the switch to daylight saving time. Most people hate the “spring forward and fall back” ritual.

Though many enjoy more light in the evening, have you noticed what happened to morning? The sun appears an hour later!

There is currently a bill in the Oregon House, HB 2297, concerning DST. It abolishes the annual one-hour change from standard time to daylight saving time by keeping Oregon on the latter.

I do not believe this would be a good policy decision. We need to rid ourselves of the semi-annual time switch by remaining on standard time instead, for the following reasons:

First, it is a global solution, as many countries have never adopted DST. It would keep us in alignment with the rest of the world.

Second, the federal bill establishing the routine of switching to DST allows states to opt out. Establishing DST is not an option, so an act of Congress would be required.

Do Oregonians want to take that path? I hope not.

Third, December’s 8 a.m. darkness would move to 9 a.m., so most people would be commuting in darkness in the morning, just as children are heading to school.

Last, there are currently two states that wisely opted out years ago — Hawaii and Arizona. It seems wiser to adjust to how things were prior to the establishment of the semi- annual change than create an entirely new path.

The bill also has a provision for referring the issue to the voters for approval or rejection. Please pay attention in November if HB 2297 gets that far.

Linda O’Hara

McMinnville