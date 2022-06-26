June 26, 2022 Tweet

Letters to the Editor: June 24, 2022

Save the trees

Part of the charm of McMinnville are the trees, especially down Third Street.

Dear developer/urban planner: Do not gut the beauty of our downtown. You cannot build a new tree!

Bob McNamee

McMinnville

Where’s the dialogue?

In a recent letter (June 10, “Where’s the compassion?”), the writer complained of others writing to say God and greater moral values might needed to better the world condition. He expressed great offense being taken.

The writer asked, “Where’s the compassion?” I ask, “Where’s the reasoned dialogue along with that compassion?”

It seems the writer is not able to accept a challenge to his moral opinions and values. But if we cannot express our opinions and values freely, we have lost a core element of what it means to be an American.

I don’t know of anything in the Constitution that guarantees us freedom from offense. It does give us the freedom to express ourselves in the marketplace of ideas. And done with an underlying attitude of respect and compassion, that would go a long way.

If someone rejects transcendent moral authority, or “God with a big G,” they have to get their moral capital or authority from within or be governed by someone with a big stick. And neither of the last two bring us success or satisfaction.

One man’s opinion is as good as another. So where is the moral authority in one person to impose his values on another? There is none.

We can only appeal to the One who designed and made us. We might as well go to the top. It tells all about this in the Bible.

We go as fellow truth-seekers, able to find and embrace what is good and reject what is not God’s design for us in this life or the one to come.

Sam Kotka

Dayton

Too much division

There are so many divisions between us, as Americans, and I don’t understand why.

There are Blacks, whites, gays, lesbians, Democrats, Republicans and others, too.

I am not ashamed to say that I am a proud Republican. But I think we should all get along with each other.

God made us all. Therefore, we should all get along.

I have a new slogan we should all follow:

Black lives, white lives and all lives matter equally, no more and no less. May God bless each one of us.

Lloyd Beachy

Carlton

Nurture our kids

Why do we have kids? Why do we bring children into this world?

We don’t seem to value these young lives with the potential to grow up safely, have basic needs met, enjoy a supportive family, be part of a loving and caring community, know their lives count and get a good education with competent teachers, staff, administrators and board members looking beyond bottom lines and ideologies,

Take time to look at children you encounter and consider what and whom they might become if given a chance to thrive and grow freely, as all children should.

Listen to their laughter. Enjoy their play. Notice their curiosity. Do what you can to lessen family struggles which can impact their lives forever.

We need happy, healthy children to grow up and become the next generation of loving, caring adults.

Linda Werner

McMinnville