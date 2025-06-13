June 13, 2025 Tweet

Letters to the Editor: June 13, 2025

Putter in place

What if they throw their “really big show” and no one shows up?

What if all those who would protest against the parade get really smart. Instead of walking into a set-up that has the potential of becoming a bloodbath, suppose they organize themselves differently and take their protest to another part of town to stage a picnic and sing folk music?

What if our soldiers, many of whom are probably reluctant to be there at all, turn out to have nothing to defend against. Suppose they could instead enjoy the day and go home in one piece to their families?

What if we celebrate our country’s defenders by going to church to sing hymns and offer prayers, maybe ring some bells? How satisfying would it be to honor our president and our country by pulling a rope to ring a church bell?

What if we honor our president and this important 250th anniversary by turning off the TV to attend a Little League game or take a walk in the park, maybe enjoy a round of golf.

There are endless choices.

We could bake patriotic cookies to share with a shut-in. Eat ice cream with our grandchildren. Help serve a meal at a shelter. Catch up on e-mail. Balance our checkbook.

Walk outside to breathe fresh air. Go to the library. Go swimming. Romp with our dog. Binge-watch feel-good movies. Take a friend to lunch. Go window shopping for things we don’t need and appreciate the fact they are there.

I will celebrate this auspicious day mostly by puttering in the little community garden patch at my apartment complex. I will focus on watering the flowers and vegetables and hacking out the crab grass.

Happy birthday and happy 250th anniversary. Best wishes to all.

Darlene Fast

McMinnville

Leverage lost

Been seeing lots of news items about supporters of the president being unhappy with the way they’ve been affected by some of the administration’s policies. That might have something to do with the fact that second-term presidents are free from the worry that you might not vote for them again.

Once in power, there might be some restraint if the president is worried about damaging the party in future elections. Absent that concern, voters have no leverage.

Fred Fawcett

Lafayette

Wholly unjustified

As I learn of developments in Los Angeles, where ICE detained more 100 individuals at work last week, I’m reminded of watching live as the Capitol was overrun on Jan. 6, 2021. That riot left 145 police officers wounded, five of them fatally.

Most of us wondered why approximately 8,000 rioters were allowed to overpower 1,400 Capitol Police officers. Where was the National Guard? Didn’t President Trump know he was its commander-in-chief?

The chief of Capitol Police said that before and during the riot, he lodged six requests for National Guard assistance and was denied six times. Hours passed as Trump, reportedly “almost giddy,” watched his supporters overrun the Capitol on a TV in a dining room just off the Oval Office.

In the aftermath, 1,265 individuals were criminally charged. Some 718 of them pleaded guilty, and 460 were convicted at trial. But as he returned to the White House this January, Trump either pardoned them or commuted their sentences.

ICE picked up immigrants at their workplaces. We should demand to know more about these 100 detainees, as ICE has not limited its activities to immigrants guilty of major crimes.

Now we see mostly peaceful demonstrations in L.A. being controlled by local police who made approximately 150 arrests over the weekend. Many of the demonstrators were first- and second-generation immigrants demonstrating in support of friends, neighbors and family.

In spite of the fact the governor and mayor made it clear they neither want nor need outside assistance, Trump dispatched 4,100 National Guard troops and 700 U.S. Marines. It’s clear he wants to stir up violence, giving him an excuse to use force.

Insurrection is a violent uprising in an attempt to overthrow a government. January 6 was exactly that; demonstrations in LA are definitely not.

Les Howsden

Amity