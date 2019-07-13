July 13, 2019 Tweet

Letters to the Editor: July 12, 2019

Democrats running rampant

As the power-hungry Democratic supermajority in Oregon runs rampant, Republicans are standing up and waging a fight.

GOP Sen. Brian Boquist is one of the few legislators working to expose how deep the corruption spreads in the Oregon Legislature, and for that, he’s come under fire.

He has been bullied, his words have been twisted and his side of the story has yet to be shown in full by the media. He and his family have been threatened.

When Sen Boquist spoke up to defend himself, saying he would not be made a political prisoner in his home state, his statement was taken out of context. It was blasted all over the newspapers and social media, a classic case of gaslighting.

I attended the July 8 public hearing and work session regarding Sen. Boquist, held by the Senate Conduct Committee. The even balance of four legislators on the committee, two Republicans and two Democrats, forced the members to work together to come to an agreement on a motion that passed unanimously.

This shows bipartisanship is possible at the Oregon Legislature. It should be incorporated more readily during all legislative sessions.

During the hearing, members of the committee and their hired attorney spoke in circles for more than an hour. In the last four minutes, Sen. Boquist gave testimony, stating he has filed a civil suit against Senate President Peter Courtney and other legislators (Case No. 19CV29374).

The suit is based on initiation of disciplinary action with a complaint being lodged first and a failure to follow due process. These missteps decrease the legitimacy of the proceedings entirely.

Sen. Boquist has worked tirelessly to expose deeply rooted corruption in Oregon government.

As a constituent, I look forward to seeing how this all plays out. I am standing with Sen. Boquist.

Lesli Lucier

McMinnville

Doing all he can

A local Republican legislator stood up at the Capitol during the HB 2020 proceedings to scold the governor and Democratic legislators for “trying to scare the people” about climate change.

This man’s thinking must be taken in context. He’s a political conservative and a Republican.

Such powerful individuals currently control the federal government and the majority of our state houses. Their leader is Donald Trump, who reassures his political base that actions to address our global climate crisis aren’t needed because, “It’s a hoax.”

Trump says scientists are wrong when they tell us we are approaching an irreversible tipping point. And his base believes him.

When he says, “We are withdrawing from the Paris Agreement,” Republicans cheer. When he appoints climate change deniers to head the Environmental

Protection Agency, they offer congratulations. When he weakens protections for clean air and water, they say, “He’s making America great again.”

I have seven children. Someday they might have children of their own, by which time I will be gone.

How will they remember me? What will they say about me?

If I haven’t done all I could to end the tyranny of ignorant and corrupted Republican rule, “To hell with him” might well be justified.

Kevin Nortness

Willamina

Justice should be restorative

American author and spiritual writer Richard Rohr says in one of his Daily Meditations:

“When people on the news say, ‘We want justice,’ they normally mean that bad deeds should be punished or that they want vengeance. Our judicial, legal, and penal systems are almost entirely based on this idea of retributive justice. This much bad deserves this much punishment; this much good deserves this much reward.

“There are many early passages in the Bible that present God as punitive and retributive, but we must stay with the text and observe how we gradually let God ‘grow up.’ A sole focus on divine retribution leads to an ego-satisfying and eventually unworkable image of God, which situates us inside of a very unsafe and dangerous universe.

“The biblical notion of justice, beginning in the Hebrew scriptures with the Jewish prophet, is quite different. If we read carefully and honestly, we will see that God’s justice is actually restorative. In each case, after the prophet chastises the Israelites for their transgressions against Yahweh, the prophet continues by saying, in effect, ‘And here’s what (He) will do for you: God will now love you more than ever! God will love you into wholeness. God will pour upon you a gracious, unbelievable, unaccountable, irrefutable love that you will finally be unable to resist.

“God ‘punishes’ us by loving us more! How else could divine love be supreme and victorious? ... God’s justice is fully successful when God can legitimate and validate human beings in their original and total identity! God wins by making sure we win, just as any loving human parent does. The little ‘time outs’ and discipline along the way are simply to keep us awake and growing.”

So what are we doing? Spitting in God’s face when we treat the homeless like criminals, throwing them in jail instead of assessing each individual for particular needs.

It seems we haven’t come very far in millions of years.

Sheila Hunter

McMinnville



Human role widely accepted

In last Friday’s News Register, a letter writer claimed scientists agree that global warming is not the result of human activity. But her claim is wrong. Studies of the consensus among climate scientists that global warming is largely man-made always peg it above 90% and most often around 97%. This is also the view of such scientific organizations as the American Association for the Advancement of Science, the American Meteorological Society, the American Chemical Society and many more.

The American Geophysical Society sums it up this way: “Human-induced climate change requires urgent action. Humanity is the major influence on the global climate change observed over the past 50 years.” And nearly 200 international scientific organizations support that conclusion. In defense of her argument, the writer cites a petition, composed in 1998 and signed over the ensuing 10 years by 31,000 self-described “scientists,” claiming there is no evidence for human contribution to global warming. She doesn’t mention that the minimal qualification for a “scientist” to sign this petition was a bachelor of science degree in any field, and that only half of 1% of signers have abackground in climatology. On one point, at least, I agree with the letter. That’s when it concludes, “I tend to trust the scientists.”

So do I. That’s why I accept the reality of human-caused global warming.

Jane Kristof

Yamhill

Time for some explaining

For the second time in the 2019 legislative session, Republicans went missing.

Tails between their legs and consciences locked up in a Capitol shut down by threats of violence from their own, they didn’t just turn their backs on the cap-and-invest program they’ve opposed for six sessions now, HB 2020. They also waved their backsides, mooning what real conservatives hold dear, at family, fiscal responsibility, international security, real science and even faith — behavior we teach our children to be ashamed of. I don’t speak in a vacuum. As a faith leader, I help organize people from McMinnville churches.

We’ve met with Sen. Boquist and Rep. Noble numerous times about HB 2020 and other bills. We disagree often, but always with great respect.

Their actions in walking out demean our patriotism and humanity.

Unlike many who monger fear with unstudied forecasts of job losses and skyrocketing fuel prices, we’ve actually studied HB 2020. The bill seeks to ensure revenue from pricing emissions will equitably benefit forestry and agriculture, communities of color, rural areas most impacted by global warming and native tribes. The quantifiable evidence actually shows steady fuel prices and skyrocketing job creation in the long term. Republicans say they’ve been excluded. Yet the Joint Committee on Carbon Reduction has held monthly public meetings since April 2018 to hear from scientists and stakeholders, and I’ve been there.

Scientist Philip Mote of Oregon State University’s Oregon Climate Change Research Institute warned that carrying on business as usual will make Salem a saltwater port by 2100. So where do our GOP friends place their trust?

The Pentagon calls global warming our biggest international security threat. Boquist and Noble, both military men, know this.

The World Bank and International Monetary Fund will no longer fund investment in fossil fuels, saying that results in “stranded assets.” Yet our lawmakers continue to shun fiscal responsibility, trusting the advice of the fossil fuel lobby.

Where faith is concerned, both men are Christians. Do they believe rising seas are a sign of the end times, so why worry? Are the rest of us going to hell while their people are saved?

All of us need to either start acting like grown-ups or begin investing in beachfront property in Keizer. It’s time for Boquist and Noble to hold a town hall and explain themselves truthfully.

Rev. John Pitney

McMinnville

Where is the empathy?

To many of us, the cruelty involved in the horrific conditions existing on our southern border — overcrowding, lack of adequate food, water and soap, separation of small children from parents, requirement to sleep on cold concrete floors — seems incomprehensible.

Then I remembered reading “The Righteous Mind” by Jonathan Haidt, subtitled, “Why Good People Are Divided by Politics and Religion.” And I had to go back for another look.

The book explores the application of moral psychology to explain politics and religion. One of the psychological principles he identifies is empathy for others.

While this characteristic is certainly prevalent in both conservatives and liberals, it manifests itself totally differently. Extensive surveys, detailed at www.yourmorals.org, indicate liberals display empathy for everyone, but conservatives reserve theirs almost exclusively for individuals like themselves.

This could explain why we have such a divide between Republicans and Democrats on the immigration issue, especially the cruelty that is tolerated, even encouraged, by this administration through the Border Patrol and other agencies.

While some of us assumed simply bringing the terrible conditions to the awareness of the public would result in corrective changes, that has not occurred.

Obviously, Trump supporters don’t really see anything wrong with treating immigrants and asylum seekers this way. They don’t care.

This is very puzzling to me. It is believed 80 percent of white evangelical Christians voted for Trump. This group, which I assume endorse the teachings of the parable of the Good Samaritan, could not endorse child separation and other policies of this administration.

Trump’s polling has persisted in the low- to mid-40% level throughout his presidency. How can we explain the fact that it has not fallen significantly?

If the empathy difference between conservatives and liberals really exists, it does not bode well for finding a bipartisan solution to the immigration “crisis.”

Les Howsden

Amity