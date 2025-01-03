Letters to the Editor: Jan. 3, 2025
Clear the way
Since the Yamhelas Westsider Trail right of way is owned by the county, we ask the county to clear the brambles so county residents can walk sections of the trail and judge for themselves if the work on the Stag Hollow Bridge, which was at least 50% complete in 2021, could be resumed.
Lindsay Berschauer is gone now, replaced by Bubba King, and Mary Starrett will be term-limited out in two years. Maybe with Bubba King, we could get a new consensus on the recreational value of the trail.
Fear of homeless squatters was a major point of opposition. So, in the years since the county acquired the former rail bed, how many homeless camps have we actually seen?
Philip Haynes
McMinnville
Trail of wreckage
There are approximately 245 million eligible voters in the U.S., only 64% of whom participated in the recent presidential election.
Convicted felon Trump only edged Harris by 1.5%, and thanks to third party candidates, received less than 50% of the vote overall. But he was awarded just over 60% of the Electoral College vote, which he cites in claiming a landslide victory.
One electoral vote represents 720,000 people in California, but only 195,500 in Wyoming, giving Wyoming residents 3.5 times the ultimate voting power. This disparity is present in many states, and serves to provide Republicans with a built-in advantage.
For the Trump supporters conned by false promises he’s already backpedaling on, along with the 1.7% of the electorate voting for a third party candidate and the 89 million eligible voters who chose not to participate, the outcome falls directly on you. The remainder of the voters, the ones who backed Harris, are just collateral damage.
Elections have consequences, and this one will affect everyone, domestically and abroad.
Trump’s deportations, tariffs and suspect domestic policies will promote further inflation and add to the national debt here at home. His geopolitical and foreign policies will leave us isolated, creating a power vacuum for China and Russia to fill.
When you hire a clown, you get a circus. Based on Trump’s cabinet and staff picks, this describes it perfectly.
For those who have amnesia about Trump’s first term, you are about to get a stark reminder. The chaos has already started, even before his inauguration.
Jeff Campbell
McMinnville
Comments
Moe
2024 election map by county.
By county (area), it was indeed an American landslide for Trump.
So how could Harris have possibly won the Oregon election? Answer: Our few high population cities. Those few cities gave the Democrats a built-in advantage.
The electoral college system indeed reflects the genius of the founding fathers in providing us with a Republic.
https://cossacksusa.com/content/images/2024/11/2024-US-County-PresidentialElectionMap.png
Lulu
Ah, yes, the revered Founding Fathers--all sexists and misogynists.
We'll soon entertain the same caliber of self-righteous creeps entering the White House.
Moe
With the electoral college, the founding fathers provided a nice compromise between individual and state's rights.
As a former Wyoming resident, I was always frustrated that we only had a few electoral votes. That despite vast mineral resources, agriculture, area, and the best license plates. I don't think the population exceeded 200,000 until the 1970s.
Moe
Slight correction on Wyoming population from 1960 - 1970:
1960 330,066
1970 332,416
A small fraction of the population of a single major city.
Would it not be absurd for the electoral votes of WY to be less than that implied by a small fraction of a single major city?
WY population in more recent times:
2000 493,782
2010 563,626
2020 576,851
Otis
I guessed wrong state.
manyhands
Amen Philip Haynes! Let's bring back this trail. May be helpful to attend the Friends of the Yamhelas Westsider Trail annual meeting 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 8, at the Stillwater Event Center,455 NE Irving Street in Mac. Registration requested at zeffy.com/ticketing/annual-member-meeting-2. Tony Hyde, who was involved with the Banks Vernonia trail, is guest speaker.
manyhands
I just sent info to YC Commissioner Bubba King about Friends of the Yamhelas Westsider Trail annual meeting Wednesday, January 8. He may have been invited? I believe many YC citizens would be delighted to see him there!