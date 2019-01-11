January 11, 2019 Tweet

Letters to the Editor: Jan. 11, 2019

Park upkeep gets short end

I see the city’s Parks and Recreation Department is embarking on yet another neighborhood park.

I called the city in 2017 asking that the Chegwyn Park be better maintained. I also asked that the dead and dying trees along Hembree be replaced, then properly cared for.

I was told there was no money in the budget at the Public Works Department to replace dead trees, or even to weed the grounds, only to mow the lawn periodically. The city’s solution to the dead trees was to cut them off at the ground and add irrigation so the rest of the plantings did not also die.

Unfortunately, part of me thinks this benign neglect is the result both of the perceived socioeconomic status of our Chegwyn/Autumn Ridge neighborhood and poor budgeting on the part of the city for new assets coming online.

Perhaps the city’s development efforts would be better applied to proper maintenance of our existing parks than to adding more to its plate.

Patrick Evans

McMinnville

Inability to comprehend

Many people who disagree with the concept of climate change do so out of an inability to comprehend actual facts and data.

Humans impact our planet, and not in many, if any, positive manners. Humans have significantly altered the basic working of our ecosystem.

We have denuded millions and millions of acres of oxygen-producing trees planetwide. We have filled our atmosphere with millions of tons of waste from internal combustion engines, factories, slate-and-burn agriculture and human-caused wildfires.

Climate change is a large, complicated and fearful concept. For many, it is too much to process, so it becomes easier to just deny it.

Stuart Gunness

Sheridan

Pure, raw racism

I saw the editorial comment about the racist incident occurring in McMinnville on Dec. 24. I don’t agree that this was only a slip of the tongue or a moment of lost control.

If the reporting is correct, this woman not only screamed racist comments, but pulled a knife and threatened to kill these people. I think this is pure, raw racism.

This behavior diminishes us all. It causes fractures in our social network.

We had better take risks on this as a moral issue and speak out. If not, as one smart person suggested, we risk even more.

Larry Snider

McMinnville

Climate forces beyond dispute

The statement in Steve Sommerfeld’s Jan. 4 letter, terming evidence pointing to humans as the cause of climate change “sketchy,” is simply wrong.

Greenhouse gases, CO2 and others, trap heat and thus make the planet warmer. The largest sources of C02 in the U.S. are electrical generation (28%), transportation (28%) and industry (22%). Put another way, 78% of the CO2 added to the atmosphere each year in the U.S. comes from activities that did not exist before the Industrial Revolution.

During ice ages, CO2 averaged an estimated 180 ppm. Before the industrial revolution, the atmospheric CO2 level averaged about 280 parts per million.

When the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration started monitoring atmospheric CO2 in 1974 at Mauna Loa in Hawaii, it had risen to 320 ppm. The average weekly Mauna Loa value this past Christmas was 409 ppm, up from 386 just 10 years ago.

The last time CO2 levels rose above 400 ppm, humans didn’t even exist. And at that point, sea levels were at least 20 feet higher than they are today. If CO2 remains above 400 ppm, the seas will eventually rise to that level again.

I recognize that the above is a very simplistic explanation of human influence on global warming. However, the reader can easily check out the facts by visiting NOAA.gov or EPA.gov.

We are the only country with such a high level of climate change denial among our population. There appear to be three major reasons for this:

First, most of the public pseudoscientific deniers are beholden to powerful corporate fossil fuel interests. Paul Krugman of The New York Times says, “Almost all prominent climate deniers are on the fossil fuel take.”

In addition, some conservative ideologues are totally committed to small government and free enterprise, so oppose any large government undertaking. Finally, other ideologues believe any restrictions threatening the “American Way of Life” will prove economically devastating and won’t help anyway. These last two probably explain why the majority of Republicans are deniers.

Good luck finding a credible climate change denier to write a Viewpoints guest opinion.

Les Howsden

Amity

Cause of change at issue

With regard to Steve Sommerfeld’s letter to the editor:

I agree that the News-Register should offer the opportunity for a qualified expert’s opposing thoughts on the causes of climate change in the Viewpoints “soap box.” I suggest that perhaps past state meteorologist and self-described state climatologist George Taylor be asked to summit a piece.

I heard George give a presentation about his opinions on what was causing climate change years ago, and he presented what I thought to be hard facts and historical data that tied climate cycles to ocean cycles, both short term and long term — up to 30 to 40 year cycles. It was very fascinating and convincing.

Unfortunately for George, as a state employee, his ideas went against established state politics and the environmental narrative of Govs. Kulongoski and Kitzhaber. So he was forced out of his position.

So much for being a climate change disbeliever, when it comes to what is causing the change, and standing steadfast.

Jim LeTourneux

Sheridan

Where’s the enforcement?

There is a stretch of Highway 99W between roughly 15th and 19th streets, near McMinnville High School, which is a designated school zone.

Northbound, the speed is 20 mph between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. on school days. Southbound, the same rule applies, but only when children are present.

Sadly, I have rarely seen these speed limits observed by motorists, including law enforcement officers clearly not in emergency mode. Nor have I ever seen any enforcement of the limits during the 15 months I’ve lived here.

What’s worse, the “end of school zone” sign is significantly obscured by trees.

The city should either remove these school zones or enforce them. And as long as the school zone remains in place, the signs should be made more visible.

In the meantime, it would be great to see drivers respect school zone postings and slow down!

Leslie Taylor

McMinnville

No to free borders

Isn’t it time for our legislators to wake up, grow up and stop acting like spoiled children whose goodies have been taken away?

Isn’t it also time for us citizens to see that they get to the business of making our nation safe, law-abiding and prosperous? Instead, they are pursuing an unwarranted witch hunt, wasting our money and driving our debt further into the red.

They are ignoring or violating the law of the land, using consoling rhetoric to facilitate passage of bills violating our Constitution, such as NOAA, Patriot Act, Homeland Security, TSA and so forth. Do you know how many amendments they are violating?

Read Article 1, Section 4, Paragraph 2 of the Constitution (The Congress shall assemble at least once in every year) as amended in the 20th Amendment, Section 2 (and such meeting shall begin at noon on the 3rd day of January, unless they shall by law appoint a different day).

To whom have these legislators sworn an oath? For whom are they working?

These legislators are advocating free borders, a threat to our nation and its citizens. Illegals get protection but we don’t.

If we want to ensure the freedom of a law-abiding nation, shouldn’t we hold them to their oath before more damage is done? I say, have them either shape up and fly right or just ship out.

What a shame we haven’t acted sooner, for it might be too late for change. If so, we will incur great sorrow and regret for what we have lost.

Mary Novak

Yamhill

The crisis is Trump in office

The desperate families who walked 2,000 miles to flee violence in Central America already knew there was a humanitarian crisis.

They knew there was a crisis when they were denied their legal right to seek asylum at legal ports of entry. When their screaming children were ripped from their arms. When their children disappeared or died. When they were placed in cages for months with no one to help them.

These crises were deliberately created by Mr. Trump. Normal immigration did not and does not pose a crisis.

Drugs are not carried in by 4-year-olds. The real terrorists appear to be the gun-toting native-born Americans who committed mass murder at Sandy Hook, Parkland and Las Vegas.

It took the particularly malign genius of Mr. Trump to extend this manufactured crisis to millions of Americans who aren’t getting paid, can’t pay their rent, can’t get loans and can’t feed their children.

By rejecting a bipartisan funding bill in order to pander to his base about a wall he promised Mexico would pay for, Trump created a crisis. If Trump has one skillset, it is to create crises where none existed.

We do have a crisis in this country — it stems from the chaos created in every sector by the ignorant, impulsive, childish, lying, mean-spirited, reckless and irresponsible behavior of Mr. Trump.

He is leading us into the worst constitutional crisis since Nixon. Crisis, thy name is TRUMP.

Margaret Cross

McMinnville