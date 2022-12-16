December 16, 2022 Tweet

Letters to the Editor: December 16, 2022

Placing trust

Lindsey Manfrin, public health administrator and director of health and human services for Yamhill County, makes decisions based on her education, training and command of current factual information.

Lindsay Berschauer and Mary Starrett, members of the county board of commissioners, make their decisions based on ideology, conspiracy theories and an inane agenda.

I know who I’ll trust to make decisions about public health.

Stuart Gunness

Sheridan





Above the law?

Brittney Griner does not save lives or the environment. She does not possess insights into advanced technology.

She does nothing for humanity. In fact, as a sports figure, she’s a drain on humanity.

She bounces a ball and plays a child’s game. That’s all. And she makes millions for doing such.

She’s a spoiled, self-centered celebrity. She believes she’s above the law and I guess she is.

Personally, I’ve been to 104 nations, and have always researched and obeyed their laws. I even cut out pictures of the Dalai Lama when going to Tibet and removed images of my ex-wife in swimsuits from my laptop when visiting socially conservative nations.

Griner broke Russian law, so she should serve a just and normal sentence in Russia — no more, no less. It was her responsibility to obey its laws upon entering the country.

Viktor Bout, “The Merchant of Death,” is a war criminal of the highest degree. He’s responsible for the killing of hundreds of thousands of people for profit.

He made hundreds of millions, maybe even billions, supplying arms to anyone that would pay him — especially terrorists. Many of his contacts are dead, but not all, so he still is a major threat to world peace.

Agents from the U.S., European Union, United Nations and Thailand put their lives on the line to capture him. Now he is freed for a rich, self-centered ballplayer.

I hope he doesn’t seize the opportunity to take vengeance on those who captured him.

Meanwhile, I trust Griner will reimburse the U.S. government for her private flights back home. She is rich enough.

If some unknown person from McMinnville were arrested in Russia, would the Biden Administration swap a global killer or just ignore the situation? Apparently we’re not all viewed equally under the law.

John Miller

McMinnville





Right to know

We recently received a notice telling us, “Yes, it’s true a monthly “tax” (service charge) will go into effect in January to the customers of McMinnville Water & Light.”

It appears this tax is needed to bail the city out of a $1.8 million shortfall in its budget. But before I offer thanks for this wonderful privilege bestowed on us, I would like a transparent explanation as to why the city ran up a $1.8 million shortfall in the first place.

The city took out a loan to cover this debt. Only after the November elections were we officially informed that we were being taxed via Water & Light to pay for city services financed through the General Fund. I saw no mention of any new programs or services, so assume that when we have repaid the $1.8 million loan in seven months, this tax will cease — or will it remain and increase as needed to cover future overspending?

I sent a copy of my letter to the editor of Oct. 13 to the mayor and city council expressing the same concerns, but did not receive an answer.

Therefore, I am again asking — begging even — for answers to these questions. As a taxpayer, I have a right to know.

Donna Lunt

McMinnville