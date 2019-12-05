December 5, 2019 Tweet

Letters to the editor: Dec. 6, 2019

Not the least Christ-like

I was dismayed last week to read in The Atlantic that some leading evangelicals and religious leaders believe this nation’s sitting president is a product of divine providence — God’s chosen one. But having read the New Testament, I must profess ignorance concerning the text they are relying on.

Jesus welcomed the stranger; this president builds a wall. Jesus fed the hungry; this president cuts poverty assistance. Jesus laid hands on lepers, teaching courage and love; this president spreads lies about leprosy-infected immigrants, instilling fear and hate.

Jesus and his family were political refugees; this president scorns them. Jesus taught that the image of God resides in everyone; this president promotes racist hatred against people of color. Jesus honored women; this president sexually abuses them. Jesus believed in truth; this president lies hourly.

Jesus preached forgiveness; this president is punitive and vindictive. Jesus preached peace; this president incites to and embraces violence. Jesus taught through the glory of God’s creation; this president seeks to lay it to waste. Jesus taught that ultimate authority rests with God; this president believes ultimate authority rests with Caesar.

Jesus embraced the despised, the disabled, the least among us; this president mocks, persecutes and excludes the marginal. Jesus taught dignity; this president degrades everyone and everything. Jesus taught humility; this president is a hollow braggart. Jesus taught the ultimate value of the spiritual; this president celebrates crass materialism.

Jesus taught service and sacrifice; this president embodies selfish narcissism. Jesus taught love of our neighbors; this president sows discord and division. Jesus was betrayed; this president betrays his oaths, legal contracts, marriage vows, constituents, Constitution and country.

Prominent stewards of a profoundly ethical and sacred message are pressing it into the employ of studied malice as a cudgel for Caesar against the least among us. It is a second crucifixion.

Steve Rutledge

McMinnville

Painted with Nazi brush

The thesis of the Nov. 29 commentary, “Europe’s far right inspired by Trump,” is that President Trump is supported by a neo-Nazi cult. In plain English, the piece paints Trump and his supporters as Nazis.

In 2016, the swamp painted Trump as Hitler. But back then, Trump supporters were merely painted as knuckle-dragging “deplorables.”

Now the swamp is painting supporters as Nazis. That’s the latest hoax in the swamp’s desperate effort to unseat President Trump, following collapse of the Russia hoax and the Ukraine hoax.

Strange that the forces behind Trump-Russia paint Trump as Hitler, not Stalin. And they paint Trump’s supporters as Nazis, not commies.

Well, maybe not so strange — not if the forces pushing Trump-Russia are communists, fellow travelers or useful idiots. After all, is it not par for the course for communists to claim their enemies are Nazis?

During World War II, French communists held extra-judicial trials outside the rule of law. They eliminated anti-communists and others they deemed enemies by alleging Vichy Nazi collaboration. And today we have the sham scam impeachment hearings and the mainstream media. Far-fetched, you say? Just tune in to CNN.During a recent CNN interview, Anthony “The Mooch” Scaramucci compared GOP Trump supporters to “Vichy Nazi collaborators.” Later, Scaramucci backed off somewhat, stating, “They’re Vichy Republicans. I’m not comparing anybody to Hitler.”

But the damage was done. And I believe that was the intent.It’s worth noting that Scaramucci was White House director of communications for all of 11 days, from July 21 to July 31 of 2017. He was fired by President Trump.

Dan Katz

McMinnville

Sad chapter in our history

This is a terrible time for our country, whether or not one supports the president. Although many deny it, our country has been torn apart by this president, who evidently thinks of himself first, above all else.

Views both of support and opposition to Mr. Trump are so strong that people often react with hate to situations where they disagree, or perhaps don’t fully understand. If reactions are not well thought out, bad results will follow, both for ourselves and others.

I remember a time when Republicans and Democrats tried to work together to help make this country a better place. They tried to improve functions such as education and consider issues such as gun control.

When they focused on issues like health care, leaders attempted to help their constituents. However, it now seems we are so consumed with the president, in one way or another, this approach seems an impossibility.

Everyone, especially in the two major parties, needs to work together to make things better. We need to move on from this chapter in our history, but also learn from what it has and will teach us.

Janet De With

Yamhill

Hoping to block carbon tax

The Merriam-Webster definition of a petition is a formal request to an official person or group.

Our recent petition for the recall of Gov. Kate Brown would have helped deter passage of HB 2020, the carbon cap-and-trade bill, in the upcoming legislative session.

But because of restrictions enacted by lawmakers, many petition signatures were disqualified and we fell short. This is just another denial of your rights as voters.

Disregarding scientific proof that man’s emissions have no effect on global warming, this lucrative and excessive taxation will be our doom.

It takes more than one to cause a change. We lose if we don’t act.

Mary Novak

Yamhill